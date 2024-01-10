Bach of the Week: 1930s cottage on Waiheke is a little gem

Couple's beautiful bach at Oneroa was to be a "forever" home, but a job move means they have to list it. This is the Stuff Bach of the Week.

It is always amazing to see how an older bungalow can be transformed into the perfect holiday home, and our first “bach of the week” is just such a project.

The couple who own this wee 1930s cottage on Waiheke Island bought it as a weekend getaway, with the intention of turning it into their forever home. But a job offer that was too good to turn down is luring them down to Wellington, and the bach is being sold.

Tobias Roebuck of Waiheke Homes, who holds the listing with Brad Roebuck, says the couple paid $1.2 million for the Oneroa property (in 2021) and have spent “a huge amount of money on it”, which helps give an indication of where price expectations lie.

Joe Hammond French doors in this remodelled bach on Waiheke Island open out to a large sunny terrace.

“They have significantly improved the property for themselves, but sadly, now they won’t get to live in it, so it is seriously for sale.”

Roebuck was the agent who sold the property to the owners exactly three years ago. “It was owned by a lovely elderly gentleman who was a writer. He found it super private and super sunny, and he would do all his writing here.

Joe Hammond There are beachcombing treasures at every turn.

Joe Hammond And this is what it's all about - daytime naps with the doors open.

“The new owners have been just as creative with the garden. It’s French-inspired, and vines have been planted – there’s even a little gin terrace and raised garden beds down the bottom of the garden, installed to catch the last light of day.”

And, in fact, “doing up” the garden has proved as much fun as the cottage, says Kerry, one of the owners: “When we saw the cottage we fell in love with the character, but the gardens had grown wild as the previous owner struggled to maintain them.

“In addition to a full renovation of the cottage, we’ve spent most weekends pulling out everything overgrown, all the weeds and invasives, and used mulch to keep them all at bay.

“We’ve loved spending many hours in the sun planting everything from grapevines to gardenias, sunflowers to citrus, and delicious figs.”

Kerry says it will be a pleasure to hand over the house and gardens to new owners – he and his wife are certain the new owners will enjoy all the hard work they’ve done for many years to come.

This work includes a much-improved outdoor living area, with a seating platform and a sail awning right beside the house. The kitchen window cann act as a pass-through for barbecue evenings.

Joe Hammond The new kitchen is reminiscent of a '50s-style diner, albeit with Philippe Starck Ghost bar stools and chairs.

Joe Hammond Although new, the steel edging and suspended overhead shelving could be straight from a typical '50s bach.

Inside, the house is a dream bach. There’s a new ‘50s-style diner kitchen with backlit shelving to showcase collectables and artworks gathered by the owners over the years. And new timber veneer cabinetry is fresh and welcoming.

The owners have ensured all the traditional character of the cottage remains. The open-plan living space, with its freshly painted walls and joinery, runs from front to back. The two bedrooms come off the main living area and they both have French doors opening to terraces.

Joe Hammond The owners' collections of cut crystal and teapots are showcased with LED lighting.

Much of the joy in this bach comes from the owners’ design approach – they are not afraid to add their beachcombing finds, but have organised these into collections, including an impressive shell display, and colourful beach- and nautical-themed cushions.

With 1998m² of land, there is scope to extend or add a second cottage for multigenerational living. Roebuck says privacy is assured with the bush reserve at the rear.

The property, at 34 Goodwin Ave, Oneroa, Waiheke has a deadline sale date of February 7, 2024.

Joe Hammond A woodburner keeps things cosy in winter.

Joe Hammond The woodburner heats the 81sqm house.

Joe Hammond A shell collection is beautifully displayed in a printer's tray.

Joe Hammond There is plenty of space for outdoor living and dining.