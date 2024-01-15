Heritage Victorian villa with best views in Nelson comes to market

This beautiful heritage villa in Nelson has watched ships sail in and out for more than 160 years.

Buying a heritage-listed house comes with many benefits, in addition to the delight of being the next “custodian” of a special slice of New Zealand history.

Like this beautiful Victorian villa in Britannia Heights, Nelson, which has just been listed this month. The property dates back to 1858 and has a Category 2 listing with Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga. Listing agent Simone Henbrey says such properties entitle the owners to a rates rebate, and owners can apply each year for heritage funding.

Henbrey says this is also one property where even the most beautiful photos don’t compare with the real thing. “It has always been a photographer’s dream – every view is framed to perfection.”

Simone Henbrey Realtor

The house is on three levels affording picturesque views out past Haulashore Island, which was created when the Boulder Bank was cut open to create a channel for ships to come into port.

Information provided by theprow.org.nz shows the house was built for John Shepherd, who leased it to Captain Kraft – presumably he could keep an eye on ships rounding Boulder Bank. Later owners have included a Mayor of Nelson, and local photographer William Tyree, who lived here around the late 1800s, early 1900s.

Simone Henbrey Realtor

As the photos show, the villa has been painstakingly restored to its former glory by more recent owners. Sash windows and French doors have been replaced, and the house has been re-roofed, re-glazed, insulated and reclad with new weatherboards. And a central heating system has been installed to ensure it’s fully equipped for modern living.

The main living area is on the middle level, opening to a sunny wisteria-draped balcony. This level also features a dining room, bedroom and a large kitchen that opens out to a terraced lawn at the rear.

“At present, the house is being used for guest accommodation,” Henbrey says. “A new owner might like to continue this – the accommodation is always in hot demand because of what it is and where it is. But the house is incredibly flexible. It could suit extended family.

Simone Henbrey Realtor

The lower floor is essentially self-contained with its own kitchen, which also has stunning sea views. This level has two bedrooms, both with ensuite bathrooms. And there are French doors out to a picturesque courtyard that looks straight out to sea.

A narrow staircase leads up to the third level and a magnificent master suite. Henbrey says although the stairs are tight, the room completely opens up, with a high stud and huge windows maximising the views. The “magical” bathroom has a massive clawfoot bath.

Simone Henbrey Realtor/Stuff

Simone Henbrey Realtor

All up, the 251m² house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, and occupies a 583m² site.

The property, at 24 Richardson St, Brittania Heights, Nelson is for sale by negotiation. Henbrey says it is such a unique property it is hard to gauge its value. “Anything this special, and this is prime real estate in Nelson, sells well above council valuations.”

The valuation on this property is $2.4 million. It was last sold in 2018 for $1.81 million.

Simone Henbrey Realtor

Simone Henbrey Realtor

Simone Henbrey Realtor

Simone Henbrey Realtor