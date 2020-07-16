Twitter account rates Zoom backgrounds: 'You need a succulent, a puppy and a pineapple'

10:22, Jul 16 2020
Twitter
Think no-one cares about the background in your Zoom calls? Think again.

A Twitter account called Room Rater has gained plenty of fans (around 266,000, in fact) for its often harsh but always entertaining reviews of real-life backdrops featured in Zoom and Skype interviews.

Thanks to the coronavirus, these home video calls have become a lot more common on TV, and that caught the attention of Claude Taylor.

He, along with girlfriend Jessie Bahrey, started @ratemyskyperoom shortly after quarantines began to ramp up around the world, according to Apartment Therapy.

Their colourful tweet commentary includes a critique of the backdrop, followed by a score out of 10.

They’ve even been so kind as to include some helpful decor tips for those who haven’t fared so well (hint: plants, pets and good lighting are always winners):

 

A lucky few have managed to nail it. Here’s what a 10 out of 10 looks like:

 

And, of course, they can’t all be winners:

 

