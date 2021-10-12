Homes fit for a fairy: Using recycled materials to create a little magic

A quick tug and my daughter yanked yet another baby tooth from her gum. She’s done it a few times now, and it seems the novelty has worn thin.

Unfurling her fingers to reveal the tiny white treasure, I winked at her. “You’d better pop it under your pillow.”

“There’s no need, Mum, the Tooth Fairy isn’t real,” she informed me frankly as she turned on her heel and whisked her pearly white out of sight.

Left dazed and deflated, I wondered how after years of poring over tiny handwritten notes signed by “T. Fairy” she could be so certain. Why wouldn't she indulge in the chance of enchantment one last time, even if just for the easy two bucks she’d get in exchange for her tooth?

READ MORE:

* The Italian man building a Lord of the Rings-inspired shire to live as a hobbit

* Why flower bouquets might need a glossary

* Opening up the mystery of Stratford's fairy doors

* What's so bad about the tooth fairy?



If I’d had prior warning of this revelation, I may have prepared an argument in defence of the little tooth collector’s existence. I’d contend that magic possibly does exist, in many forms.

I’d recently come across an example of such mystical possibilities in an old mate-less tramping boot and a retired teapot. If you promise to be a little more open-minded than my daughter, I’ll let you in on this secret discovery.

At Hobsonville Point on Auckland’s North Shore, if you look close enough and trust your eyes not to deceive you, a trail of tiny, handmade fairy houses dot the bottom of tree trunks. If you crouch to fairy level, the intricate detail will come into focus.

A retired health professional turned fairy enabler has taken recycling and reusing to an ethereal level at Te Onekiritea (Bomb Point Park).

“I collect natural materials I find in the park like fallen branches, bark, gorse and pebbles and stones from the beach. I use plastic bottles, old CD cases, building materials, aluminium, paint test pots. I can use just about anything,” says Jo Lyes.

She has spent hours gluing, tying, hammering and weaving together each of the hand-crafted homes, complete with furniture. Each house is different, some taking up to 200 hours to create. This generous contribution of time and attention has been rewarded with expressions of amazement and wonder from both young and old.

“It all started with one house, which just sat under a tree. Even after I had made three or four, I never imagined they would remain in the park for anything other than weeks, let alone months or perhaps years. I hoped people would like the fairy houses. What I didn’t really expect is the way they have become a special, and even important, part of the community,” says Lyes.

She came up with the idea for the tiny homes during the first Covid lockdown last year as a way to offer an outlet of escapism for families.

“I imagined kids dragging their parents outdoors with them to ‘see the fairies’, which is exactly what they did. More than anything, the fairy houses are about stirring imaginations,” she says.

The small homes for sprites are deliberately placed in a public park so that anyone and everyone can find and freely enjoy them. The popularity of the ethereal wander through the small fairy village has proven so popular Lyes has made the deliberate decision not to sell the houses privately. Instead, she is currently working on a series of fairy houses that can be hired for events such as birthdays and weddings.

Even though she provides the dwellings, Lyes makes a point of leaving interpretation and imaginings about their inhabitants to the visitors.

“I am careful not to give our fairies form. I love listening to kids talking about what the fairies might look like and what they might be doing. And then there are the cute things left for the fairies – one morning I found a small cake on each doorstep – after all, fairies like cake! I have heard so many stories,” she says.

So has Lyes ever spotted one of the small winged creatures sneaking in or out of one of the houses?

“Of course I have,” she says.

I’ll have to inform my daughter.

To visit the fairy houses, head to Te Onekiritea (Bomb Point Park), Hobsonville Point, Auckland, and peek under the trees. If you’d like to follow along with the Fairy Works community fairy houses, you can do that on Instagram here.

This story was originally published by on small matters and is republished with permission. Sacha McNeil’s of small matters blog is an ode to the handmade and home-crafted, and those who create and employ time-honoured skills. Follow of small matters on Instagram.