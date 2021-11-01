Teeny houses: Five designers take on the challenge to create mini dream homes

Interior designer Annick Larkin made the most of a 'blank canvas' to unleash her creativity and play with colours she'd love to feature in her own home. (First published by Habitat for Resene.)

Take one cardboard box, add a little creativity and lots of Resene paint colours, and you get the Habitat by Resene Teeny House competition.

Ahead of the opening date for entires for the teeny house competition, Habitat challenged some clever creatives to embrace their inner child and decorate a teeny-weeny dream house.

ANNICK LARKIN EMBRACES JAPANDI CHIC

There were squeals of excitement when interior designer Annick Larkin and her daughters first saw their teeny house.

READ MORE:

* Neale Whitaker: How to decorate when you start with a blank canvas

* Tiny House Nation: Why celebrating 'going tiny' is a little tone-deaf

* Interiors set to shine as sunflowers and yellow make a summer comeback



“There was a blank canvas for me, a lovely little miniature size house where I could unleash my interior design creativity,” she says.

It was not only a chance for unbridled artistry, but also scope to play with Resene paint colours she might want to use in her own home.

“I am looking to do up my living room, so I used Resene Botticelli and Resene Cut Glass to see how that might look.”

Larkin used Resene Coast, her “all-time favourite colour”, in the kitchen and the attic, which she transformed into a cosy bedroom.

“I desperately want a navy-blue kitchen, so again I lived out my dream.”

Larkin used several designs from the Japanese-inspired Resene Hanami Wallpaper Collection, including Resene Wallpaper Collection HAN100361121 and Resene Wallpaper Collection HAN100333900, in the master bedroom and nursery. She utilised wallpaper further by using Resene Wallpaper Collection HAN100349911 on the bedhead and Resene Wallpaper Collection HAN100339818 on the bench seat.

“I've chosen wallpapers that had a small scale specifically so they look good in these teeny-sized rooms, so I’ve chosen little fans and floral cherry blossom patterns, and I think they've all worked really nicely and add to the overall look,” she adds.

Larkin used creative materials, including an egg carton to build the fireplace, beads for lights in the bedroom and a milk bottle for the bathtub. To create wainscotting and Jacobian panelling, Larkin repurposed the teeny house's cardboard envelope.

“I've tried to use materials that I've got at home. The teeny house came in the big envelope, so I used it make some wainscotting and a bed and a bed head. To create the wainscotting, I used a craft knife, a ruler and a lot of patience and cut it out and glued it all together.”

Larkin encourages anyone at home to give the teeny house a go as either a family activity or a relaxing project for adults.

“This has been the most fabulous project to do. It has kept me and my daughters busy during the school holidays and made me think outside the box.”

FLEUR THORPE FOCUSES ON THE SMALL THINGS

Habitat by Resene Fleur Thorpe used small boxes for the fridge and kitchen cabinetry and made the kitchen table from an old wooden handle and the base of a wooden trinket box. The kitchen stools are cylinder blocks from a toy block set. The table base is Resene Alert Tan and the stools are Resene Billabong and Resene Blumine.

You could stare at Fleur Thorpe’s teeny house for hours.

The intricacies of her work unveil themselves over time: tables made from cotton reels, cabinets fashioned from perfume boxes and pendants repurposed from Christmas lightshades.

“My kids and I visited our local junk shop and filled a bag with bits and pieces for $10. My children were pointing out suggestions for me, saying things like, ‘Mum, you could use this for a light or a seat’. We were all thinking creatively as a family.”

Thorpe reconfigured her house to create mid-century modern architectural features such as exposed “oak” beams and full-height ceilings in the master bedroom.

She supported these architectural features with bold mid-century inspired blues and greens, such as Resene Discover in the master bedroom, Resene Matisse in the children’s bedroom and Resene Seaweed in the kitchen.

She added gold, yellow and orange accents and furniture throughout painted in bold colours, including Resene FX Metallic Gold Dust, Resene FX Metallic Magma, Resene Rusty Nail and Resene Karma.

VANESSA NOUWENS GOES TRENDY AND TONAL

HABITAT BY RESENE Interior designer Vanessa Nouwens chose a warm, neutral colour palette of hues she thinks are 'easy to live with' for her teeny home. (First published by Habitat for Resene.)

Interior designer Vanessa Nouwens is known as the queen of tone-on-tone interior style. So it’s not surprising she put her colour skills to good use creating a cohesive teeny house using Resene colour and pint-sized furniture bought from Kmart.

Nouwens chose a warm neutral colour palette of hues she thought were “easy to live with”.

She paired neutral walls in Resene Rice Cake and Resene Blank Canvas with furniture and accents in Resene Black White, Resene Blank Canvas, Resene Triple Rice Cake, Resene Rice Cake, Resene Canterbury Clay, Resene Gold Coast, Resene Brown Sugar, Resene Sand, Resene Teak, Resene Calico and Resene Bullwhip.

“To create a tonal scheme, I normally start with a couple of hero colours. In this case, it was Resene Brown Sugar and Resene Gold Coast. I then selected other colours within the same colour palette and still very warm, but much lighter.”

Nouwens used natural material fabrics to complement the soft colour scheme – she glued a raffia trim to a coaster to produce a replica jute rug, and she sewed her own linen duvets and cushions.

“I dusted off the sewing machine to make the cushions and duvets. It softens the wooden furniture and makes it feel more realistic. Linen is my favourite fabric, so there was only ever going to be one type of fabric in this,” says Nouwens.

Other on-trend features in her teeny house include a checkerboard floor in the bathroom with squares in Resene Canterbury Clay.

“The checkerboard pattern is a really big interior trend. You typically see checkerboards painted in black and white, but also you can use other colours, [and] it can be used on floors or walls. I thought the bathroom was the perfect place for it as almost looks like tiles,” says Nouwens.

Botanical wallpaper is another big trend and Nouwens used Resene Wallpaper Collection E384510, a tropical palm tree print, which she transformed into a mural at teeny house scale. The timber feature wall in the lounge carries on the natural scheme and is made from dowel protected in Resene Aquaclear.

“It’s quite different to my own home, but I am really drawn to these kinds of natural colours. I could easily see this playing out in a lovely beach house with all the sea, sand and other natural elements.”

KATE ALEXANDER CREATES A COLOURFUL DREAM HOUSE

HABITAT BY RESENE Bold primary colours and limited-edition furniture pieces feature in interior designer Kate Alexander's teeny house. (First published by Habitat for Resene.)

Kate Alexander of Places and Graces used her teeny house as an opportunity to play out her interior design fantasies.

This included creating colourful furniture pieces from international designers, such as a replica of the limited-edition Dims Cleo chair x Dusen Dusen (in the kitchen), which she painted in Resene Smokescreen, Resene London Hue, Resene Red Hot, Resene Blackjack and Resene Half Turbo.

“This was so much fun. I can have all these things that you probably wouldn’t actually be able to put in your own house,” says Alexander, whose partner Matt made a replica of a bathtub from In Residence using a 3D printer, which she then painted in Resene Blackjack.

Alexander says that at first, she didn’t know where to start when it came to decorating her teeny house, but she soon realised the project was an opportunity for unbridled creativity.

“It's almost nerve wracking to have a plain white box to decorate. I was thinking, ‘Where do I start?’ But the thing to remember is, even if you make a mistake, you can paint back over it.

“At one point I pulled some sticky tape off the wall and accidentally pulled away some paint in the process, but I just painted over my mistake. So don't worry, there's nothing you can do wrong with these teeny houses.”

She painted most of the teeny house walls in neutral greys, including Resene Triple Concrete, Resene Half Concrete and Resene Smokescreen. But she also added accents in Resene Half Resolution Blue and Resene Spring Fever in the kitchen and a bold headboard in Resene Cashmere and Resene Smashing in the bedroom.

“If you want to use neutrals in the teeny house, I think it’s good to use a darker neutral so it doesn’t disappear with the light,” says Alexander.

“Unless you cut out windows, the only light source is from the front and because of that it can change the way the paint colour looks. I originally painted the walls of my teeny house Resene Concrete, but it was almost too subtle. As soon as I changed it to Resene Triple Concrete, it stood out straightaway and looked much better.”

To create more light sources, Alexander cut archways between rooms and windows in the sides and accented the architraves in bold colours such as Resene Cab Sav and Resene Red Hot. “Painting architraves and windowsills is a fun way to add a pop of colour and something I’d love to see more people do in real life.”

Alexander created the stairs out of balsa wood and says she had to calculate the height and width of the stairs carefully. The front of the stairs is painted in Resene Cab Sav and the top of the stairs is Resene Quarter Iron.

“The stairs were a mathematical challenge, but I’m pleased with the result.” Now when my 11 year-old asks me, ‘Why do you need maths?’, I can tell her this is the reason.”

MEGAN HARRISON-TURNER PLAYS WITH TEXTURE

HABITAT BY RESENE Stylist and interior designer Meghan Harrison-Turner's miniature home features a mix-and-match concept inspired by playing with dolls. (First published by Habitat for Resene.)

Stylist and interior designer Megan Harrison-Turner thought outside the box when creating her cardboard teeny house. The Auckland-based creative was inspired by the idea of playing with dolls when she dreamed up her teeny house’s mix-and-match, “dress up/dress down” concept.

“When I first saw the teeny house, my mind immediately went to dolls and how you can change the outfits,” says Harrison-Turner.

“I wanted to be able to change the look of the walls and the floor in the teeny house really easily using different wallpapers for the walls and floors. They are interchangeable depending on what mood you're in.”

Harrison-Turner created a series of boards that are covered in wallpaper designs including Resene Wallpaper Collection MR71802, Resene Wallpaper Collection KEN405, Resene Wallpaper Collection FJ40810 and Resene Wallpaper Collection MR71808, as well as some of her own custom-painted artworks. The boards slot into the cardboard teeny house’s floors and walls.

Harrison-Turner says she chose wallpaper designs that were quite illustrative and “painterly” to create a teeny house with lots of texture. Resene Wallpaper Collection MR71808 in the attic master bedroom ties into the white, grey and beige neutrals she used on the walls in the house, such as Resene FX Metallic in Resene Bedrock in the dressing room, Resene White Pointer in the bathroom and Resene Quill Grey in the entranceway.

“I was interested in playing with texture and scale with my teeny house,” says Harrison-Turner.

“For the Resene Bedrock metallic, I used a fine artist’s brush and made sure the strokes of paint went all the way down the wall, as this creates a better finish.”

She also used Resene FX Metallic paint in Resene Blast Grey 1 on the floor of the dressing room, and then used a stencil to paint a Moroccan-style pattern over the top using Resene Sea Fog applied using a dry-brushing technique.

“With stencilling, less is absolutely more when it comes to the amount of paint on the brush,” says Harrison-Turner.

“Try not to wipe the paint on but instead try stippling it on. Dab the brush a few times so you’ve taken off quite a bit of the paint before you touch the stencil – that seems to give a better look because the paint does bleed underneath the stencil very easily.”

Harrison-Turner used the cardboard envelope that the teeny house came in to create a dining table and chairs. Other creative materials included a Chinese fan, which she transformed into a bathroom privacy screen, some packaging foam for a couch, a ramekin, which became a bathtub, and Champagne cork cages, which in Megan’s expert hands became chairs and a stool.

“It probably looks like I drink too much, but I’ve saved these up for a while,” she laughs. “Making the chairs is just a little thing of mine I do on occasions. If I went to a restaurant and we are celebrating, then I do ask for the basket, and that's my little memento,” says Harrison-Turner.

Find out more about Habitat by Resene’s teeny house competition here.

Photos by Bryce Carleton and Kate Claridge.