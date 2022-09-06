Prince Charles owns a farmhouse in Transylvania

Only 450 people live in the ancient village of Viscri, Transylvania.

And sometimes, so does Prince Charles.

In this region of central Romania, you won’t find Dracula. But you may bump into the future King of England, who is such a huge fan of Transylvania that he quietly owns a property there.

The cottage in Viscri, a traditional town with a centuries-old church, is the most low-key, odd-ball inclusion in His Royal Highness’ property portfolio, which spans Clarence House in London, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, Birkhall, The Castle of Mey and Dumfries House in Scotland, a farmhouse in Wales and Dolphin House in the Isles of Scilly.

zalan.transylvaniancastle.com The Prince's Room in the Viscri property owned by the heir to the British throne, Prince Charles.

READ MORE:

* The secrets of the Queen’s favourite retreat: Wood Farm at Sandringham

* Estate next door to Prince Charles and Camilla lists for NZ$14.4 million

* After 35 years, Prince Charles chooses throne over Home Farm



The relatively humble Viscri address – known as The Prince of Wales’ Guesthouse – can be booked by the public when the heir to the throne isn’t visiting, which he is understood to do for a few days a year.

AP Prince Charles has been visiting Romania for 20 years, and is a strong advocate of sustainable tourism in the country.

He purchased the residence in 2006, as an extension of his passion for supporting Romanian tourism and traditional practices.

One of the rooms is named the Prince’s Room and another, dubbed Aunt Ida’s Room (no word on who she is to the Prince) has a “traditional Transylvanian drawer bed”, the property’s website explains.

The Prince’s Room is more swish, with baroque furniture and textiles lending an old-world aura.

A night at the cottage costs about $230, and includes a drink and dinner on arrival, tours, activities, fees, taxes, transport and breakfast on the day of departure.

“The Prince of Wales hopes that his guesthouse will encourage more people to visit Transylvania and in this way promote sustainable development,” the website says.

zalan.transylvaniancastle.com The traditional Transylvanian drawer bed.

“Proceeds from the guesthouse go to The Prince of Wales Foundation in Romania, member of The Prince’s Charities.

“We strive to offer affordable, yet financially sustainable holidays in this authentic Transylvanian environment.”

Prince Charles has been dropping by Romania for 20 years, and is a strong advocate of sustainable tourism in the country.

To that end, he set up the foundation to support the preservation of traditional farming and to highlight the importance of historic buildings, of which the fortified Saxon church is one, and already draws tourists.

This article was originally published on Domain and is republished with permission.