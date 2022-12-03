SPCA Christmas pets: Meet Maple, the 3-legged goat, and her bestie Goldie

If you're thinking of adding a furry (or feathery) friend to your family this holiday season, here are some lovely animals in need of a good home.

For the 12 days of Christmas, Stuff is working with SPCA New Zealand to find Christmas heroes for animals who are eagerly awaiting adoption.

You haven’t met many goats like the marvellous Miss Maple.

This feisty lady came into SPCA care after she was found on a property with a significant wound on one of her legs.

Despite being a larger goat, she was getting around without using her injured leg, which meant amputation was possible. Within three days of surgery to amputate the leg, Maple was already trying to play with her best gal pal, Goldie, who was removed from the same property.

READ MORE:

* Saving our cats through a National Cat Act

* Can I keep a farm animal in my backyard?

* Whanganui SPCA cries out for fosters to care for dozens of kittens



SPCA Playful Maple has adjusted well to life on three legs.

Having three legs certainly doesn’t stop Maple from living a normal life. She is very playful and likes to be in charge, and she will need an experienced goat owner to take her on – preferably one who can offer a flatter paddock with plenty of shade and shelter.

Goldie, on the other hand. is an absolute sweetheart who is happy to be told what to do. She will walk on a lead and is quite content to follow Maple’s lead.

However, Goldie is quite adventurous and likes to jump up to higher spots, so a property with a well-secured fence and a goat playground where she can sit up high and watch the world go by would be ideal.

Both goats have developed quite a bond and will need to be adopted together.

SPCA Goldie, right, is a lovely lady who enjoys hanging with her pal Maple.

Can you be Maple and Goldie’s Christmas hero? For more info on them, please contact the Auckland-Mangere SPCA at 09 256 7300. Please keep in mind that adopting a pet means making a lifetime commitment to the new members of your family.

Not able to welcome a new pet but keen to lend a hand? This year is shaping up to be one of the worst kitten seasons ever. Donate here to help those vulnerable kittens receive the care they need to survive this Christmas.