SPCA Christmas pets: Get ready for some sloppy kisses from Sonny

If you're thinking of adding a furry (or feathery) friend to your family this holiday season, here are some lovely animals in need of a good home.

For the 12 days of Christmas, Stuff is working with SPCA New Zealand to find Christmas heroes for animals who are eagerly awaiting adoption.

Fancy some sloppy kisses and a fella that’s full of beans? Meet the one and only Sonny.

Once you have gained Sonny’s trust, he will be at your side and following you wherever you go. All he wants is a stable home and someone to give him love and plenty of pats.

In return, he’s happy to share plenty of kisses with you.

This sweet boy came into SPCA care in Rotorua in February, as his family was no longer able to look after him.

SPCA Can you keep up with Sonny?

Sonny has high levels of energy, so he would be best suited to a family that is equally energetic and prepared to take him on long walks, trips to the beach, and just general fun outings.

This handsome dude loves interacting with puppies but would not be suitable in a home with other adult dogs. He’ll also need lots of training to become the best dog he can be.

If you think you can provide Sonny with the right environment for his high-energy levels, please get in touch (and provide as much info as you can in your application).

SPCA Just look at that sweet face...

Can you be Sonny’s Christmas hero? For more info on him, please contact the Rotorua SPCA at 07 349 2955. Please keep in mind that adopting a pet means making a lifetime commitment to the new members of your family.

Not able to welcome a new pet but keen to lend a hand? This year is shaping up to be one of the worst kitten seasons ever. Donate here to help those vulnerable kittens receive the care they need to survive this Christmas.