SPCA Christmas pets: Get cuddles for life from 'petting junkie' Galaxy

If you're thinking of adding a furry (or feathery) friend to your family this holiday season, here are some lovely animals in need of a good home.

For the 12 days of Christmas, Stuff is working with SPCA New Zealand to find Christmas heroes for animals who are eagerly awaiting adoption.

Many of the SPCA’s animals have a sad story in their past and Galaxy’s will certainly tug at your heartstrings.

This poor girl was found lying alone in the middle of a road. She wasn’t bearing any weight on her left hind leg, which the team at Mangere SPCA later discovered was due to some minor soft tissue damage.

After spending some time with them, Galaxy is back to full health and is now ready to find the loving home she deserves.

SPCA Galaxy is ready for a new home – and plenty of cuddles.

This gal was born to cuddle and is affectionately known as a “petting junkie”. She is seriously snuggly, and she isn’t shy about giving you a nudge when she wants more attention.

Galaxy also has a tendency to want to take charge, so obedience training will be key in helping her learn that her new owner is the leader.

After a rough start, she just wants to explore the world – and get plenty of cuddles, of course. If you’re into running or biking and would love a fun companion to join in, then Galaxy is the girl for you.

SPCA Who wouldn’t want to snuggle up to that sweet face?

Can you be Galaxy’s Christmas hero? For more info on her, please contact the Auckland-Mangere SPCA at 09 256 7300. Please keep in mind that adopting a pet means making a lifetime commitment to the new members of your family.

Not able to welcome a new pet but keen to lend a hand? This year is shaping up to be one of the worst kitten seasons ever. Donate here to help those vulnerable kittens receive the care they need to survive this Christmas.