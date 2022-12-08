SPCA Christmas pets: Cheeky and playful Frederick needs a home

If you're thinking of adding a furry (or feathery) friend to your family this holiday season, here are some lovely animals in need of a good home.

For the 12 days of Christmas, Stuff is working with SPCA New Zealand to find Christmas heroes for animals who are eagerly awaiting adoption.

If you’re looking for a loyal and loving companion, look no further – Frederick is the guy for you.

Frederick was rescued by an SPCA inspector and is now looking for a loving new home.

Frederick is a cheeky dog who's keen to push the boundaries where he can and loves to tumble, play, and enjoys being the centre of attention. He’s always keen to joke around, and may need some encouragement taking his obedience training seriously.

He has a tendency to want to take charge, so obedience training is important for him, so he can learn to let you be the leader. Clever and devious, he can pick up both good and bad habits quickly.

Although he can be a bit naughty at times, it's just Frederick’s way of saying 'I love you'.

Don't choose him if you're the lenient type as he will walk all over you!

Can you be Frederick’s Christmas hero? For more info on him, please contact the Mangere SPCA at 09 256 7300. Please keep in mind that adopting a pet means making a lifetime commitment to the new members of your family.

Not able to welcome a new pet but keen to lend a hand? This year is shaping up to be one of the worst kitten seasons ever. Donate here to help those vulnerable kittens receive the care they need to survive this Christmas.