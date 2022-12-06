SPCA Christmas pets: Take a chance on a big, beautiful goofball named Riddick

If you're thinking of adding a furry (or feathery) friend to your family this holiday season, here are some lovely animals in need of a good home.

For the 12 days of Christmas, Stuff is working with SPCA New Zealand to find Christmas heroes for animals who are eagerly awaiting adoption.

Some might describe Riddick as half giraffe, as he’s quite tall and a little clumsy – but that just adds to his charm.

This friendly five-year-old has a lovely nature. He was severely malnourished and had terrible skin issues when he came into the SPCA centre in Greymouth. But some TLC has done wonders for his health, and he’s now all set to find his forever home.

Riddick loves to have his ears scratched and is pretty good on his harness, ignoring most distractions such as cyclists and vehicles.

SPCA He’s big and beautiful and loves a good ear scratch – meet Riddick.

While Riddick needs someone physically capable of walking a big dog, he frequently ends up walking on a loose lead, so the walks are quite pleasant.

He’s a bit of a goofball and is quite good with other dogs, but is better suited to being the only dog in the household, as he’s not quite sure how to play.

That being said, he’s never been aggressive and has successfully been off leash with some other dogs.

SPCA Riddick has a lovely nature and is good with other dogs, but he would probably do best as the only dog in a home.

Riddick would love to become part of your family and really just needs someone to take a chance on him.

If you think you might have the right home for him, please apply online and an SPCA team member will get in touch to arrange a meet and greet with this friendly fella.

Can you be Riddick’s Christmas hero? For more info on him, please contact the Greymouth SPCA at 03 768 5223. Please keep in mind that adopting a pet means making a lifetime commitment to the new members of your family.

Not able to welcome a new pet but keen to lend a hand? This year is shaping up to be one of the worst kitten seasons ever. Donate here to help those vulnerable kittens receive the care they need to survive this Christmas.