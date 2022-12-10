SPCA Christmas pets: Shy, but oh-so-sweet - meet furry couple Ferry and Meyrick

If you're thinking of adding a furry (or feathery) friend to your family this holiday season, here are some lovely animals in need of a good home.

For the 12 days of Christmas, Stuff is working with SPCA New Zealand to find Christmas heroes for animals who are eagerly awaiting adoption.

Ferry is a shy girl – not as shy as she once was, but definitely not an in-your-face kind of cat.

This lovely lady loves to play and that is definitely the way to her heart. She’s looking for a home that will take things slowly and give her a little time to settle in, so she can really come out of her shell.

While staying in the cat room at Masterton SPCA, Ferry happened to find her one true love – the dashingly handsome Meyrick.

SPCA Meet our favourite furry couple Ferry, right, and Meyrick.

Like Ferry, Meyrick can also take a wee while to warm up to new people, but he’s happy to show off his playful side once he’s comfortable with you. His foster parent has enjoyed plenty of cuddles and playtime with this sweet fella.

Both of these lovely young cats have spent far too long at the centre. They would really love a kind and patient home – and can offer plenty of love in return.

Can you be Ferry and Meyrick’s Christmas hero? For more info on them, please contact the Masterton SPCA at 06 377 1912. Please keep in mind that adopting a pet means making a lifetime commitment to the new members of your family

Not able to welcome a new pet but keen to lend a hand? This year is shaping up to be one of the worst kitten seasons ever. Donate here to help those vulnerable kittens receive the care they need to survive this Christmas.