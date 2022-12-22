Australian student spends more than $10k to save pet with 'cat coronavirus'

Ireland Hicks with her cat, Saylor, who has been in her life for five years.

Ireland Hicks had never heard of cat Coronavirus before September, but now the disease has cost her almost A$10,000 (NZ$10,645) in vet bills and is threatening her beloved pet's life.

Earlier this year, the Australian decided to adopt a second kitten to live alongside her cat of five years, Saylor, who was super energetic with a “big personality”.

But a few short months after bringing the kitten home, Hicks knew something was off.

"Saylor was not a big fan of this kitten and after about two months we noticed that they just weren't really settling with each other," she says.

"Saylor had started to lose a little bit of weight, and we also found some blood in his stool. We thought that it must have been just stress with the new kitten, but we decided to take him to the vet and they tested everything.

"That's when we actually found out he had something called Cat Coronavirus."

Upon hearing the diagnosis, Hicks panicked. Almost three years after the pandemic began, the word “Coronavirus” still sets many people on edge.

"We were like, 'what is that? Is that related to the human Coronavirus, what does it mean?'," Hicks says of her and her partner's reactions.

Supplied Saylor was a happy and healthy cat before another kitten entered the home.

The vet quickly reassured them that the feline coronavirus isn't linked to Covid-19 at all and vet Dr Leigh Davidson confirmed that the infections are nothing alike.

"It is important to note that FCoV [feline coronavirus] is a different virus to the one that causes Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) in humans," she explains.

"Although both are classified as coronaviruses, they are different and FCoV is not able to cause infection in any animal except the cat."

As this virus only affects cats, it was easy to deduce that Saylor had picked it up from the rescue kitten, who had likely been carrying it without any symptoms.

Though Hicks was nervous about Saylor's symptoms, the vet assured her the virus would most likely pass in a few weeks' time.

"They said to me that there was a very unlikely chance it could mutate to this thing called FIP, but it's very unlikely because he's a healthy cat and lives inside," she recalls.

Hicks took her fluffy friend home and for a while Saylor seemed to bounce back, only to deteriorate rapidly again in November.

By the time the Queenslander rushed him back to the vet, Saylor had dropped almost a third of his body weight and refused to eat, instead sleeping all day and night.

After running several tests, the vet confirmed that the virus had mutated. Saylor had FIP.

"It was such a big shock to us, and we really weren't expecting it because we had a lot of other stuff going on in our life as well," Hicks recalls. "It all just came out of nowhere."

Feline infectious peritonitis (FIP) is a viral disease caused by certain strains of the feline coronavirus and while it is considered rare, it's often fatal.

"There are two forms of the disease – wet and dry. The wet form is characterised by the accumulation of fluid in the abdomen or chest cavity," Davison explains.

"The dry form has abnormal protein deposits in various tissues of the body that can cause a variety of signs depending on the location of the deposits."

Hicks was devastated, especially considering that the rescue kitten that had most likely infected Saylor was still totally fine, as his virus hadn't mutated into FIP at all.

She also claims that several of the vets she took Saylor to knew very little about FIP and couldn't give her in-depth information about the illness, which made her even more stressed.

Like any pet owner, Hicks wanted to know what could be done to save Saylor's life.

"Up until recently, there was no specific treatment for FIP and it was considered a fatal disease," Davidson says.

"However, since 2019, when it was discovered that Remdesivir and GS-441524 were highly effective for FIP, many cat lives have been saved… it is no longer the death sentence it once was."

Hearing that there was a chance to save Saylor, Hicks wanted to get him started on the treatment right away but was floored when the vet told her it would cost upwards of A$6000.

That's on top of the almost A$4000 she'd already coughed up for vet bills and testing just to diagnose Saylor, and it's likely the total cost for his care will rise again.

Supplied Saylor at the vet during treatment.

"It actually might even end up being a bit more because the vets let us know that as Saylor puts weight on again, we’ll have to give him higher dosages of the treatment," she reveals.

"So that's even more we could be paying. It's really insane how expensive it is."

Saylor's pricey treatment involves a course of injections over 84 days and there's no guarantee that it will work the first time around, if at all.

While Davidson reports that the current success rate for FIP treatment hovers around 90 per cent, vets have warned Hicks that Saylor's chances of survival are closer to 60 per cent.

Hicks' own research has also revealed that some pets need multiple courses of the treatment to survive FIP, resulting in vet bills in the tens of thousands.

"Sadly, the cost of treating FIP is incredibly high. The exact cost will depend on the form of FIP and size of the cat," Davidson admits.

"For a small, lightweight cat, the cost of medication will be around A$2000 to A$2500 exclusive of taxes, [but] this does not include diagnostics, any nursing care required or follow-up blood testing."

Hicks is already looking at a total vet bill of over A$10,000 and has had to set up an online fundraiser to help pay for the first round of FIP treatment she hopes will save Saylor's life.

"I was a student this year, so it's not like I really had savings behind me. It's been really hard," she admits.

Her partner helped with the cash to get Saylor's treatment started, and they hope the fundraiser will cover the rest, but Hicks knows there's no way she could afford it on her own.

"That's the saddest thing, and it makes me think of all the people that have had cats with FIP and not been as lucky as me, where I can start a GoFundMe and have my partner's help," she says.

"So many people have had to put their cats down. It makes me worried for the future with Saylor… is this even going to work? Is all the money going to help him at all?"

Countless Australians have been faced with an impossible decision when they can't afford the pricey treatment to save sick pets, leaving euthanasia as one of the only options.

"If I could go back I would definitely get pet insurance. That would be a big tip to help with the costs," Hicks confesses.

Now she's urging other cat owners to read up on FIP and invest in pet health insurance so they never have to face a situation like hers.

"It seems to be a lot more common than people think, so being able to do your own research on it and have an understanding of it is really, really important," Hicks says.

"Saylor had been sick for quite a few months and if we had known earlier [about the risks of FIP], he could have come into remission earlier."

Supplied Veterinarian Dr Leigh Davidson, with cat with Tiger Pi, says pet owners should learn how to recognise any signs that their pet is unwell.

Though FIP is rare, with only 1-2 per cent of cats who contract feline coronavirus developing the mutation that causes FIP, Davidson says owners should learn how to recognise any signs that their pet is unwell.

Symptoms of FIP can be vague, but common signs include fever, weight loss, lethargy, eye discharge, skin lesions, loss of appetite and difficulty breathing in the case of wet FIP.

If your cat shows any signs of infection, the first response should always be a visit to the vet for further testing to determine if feline coronavirus or FIP is the cause.

There are also several ways to protect your cat from the risk of FIP, including keeping litter trays clean and away from food and water bowls, keeping your cat up to date on their vaccinations and keeping them indoors and away from cats that might be infectious.

This is especially important when introducing a new cat, as Hicks did, and it pays to get any new pets thoroughly examined by a vet and fully vaccinated before bringing them home.

"For the vast majority of cat owners, it is highly unlikely that FIP needs to be top of mind," Davidson adds, but any pet owners who are concerned about their cats should visit a vet.

Saylor has been slowly improving since starting treatment two weeks ago, and Hicks is hopeful for his future, but she's reluctant to bring the kitten who infected him back home.

Supplied Saylor back at home after his diagnosis.

"The vets have told me that I could try to reintroduce that kitten again," she reveals, adding that her sister took the kitten in when Saylor got sick.

"But it's the not knowing that stresses me out. It's probably not worth it if Saylor could get FIP again in the future."

In the meantime, she's focusing on fundraising the rest of the A$6000 to cover the rest of Saylor's treatment and hoping it's enough to save his life.

Dr Leigh Davidson is a veterinarian with over 20 years of clinical experience. She founded Australia's first 24/7 online vet telemedicine service, Your Vet Online, in 2015 to help give pet owners access to affordable vet care anytime from anywhere.

