Puppy ingests 1.2kg of garden stones: 'We couldn't believe it'

Luna's X-ray revealed the cause of her vomiting: stones.

It was close to midnight one day earlier this month when an Australian family rushed their 14-week-old pup to an emergency vet. To their surprise, she had eaten garden stones.

Hours earlier the Adelaide family was sitting down to eat dinner, the curious yet well-behaved Luna stretching her legs in the yard on her own.﻿

After venturing back indoors, she ﻿ate her dinner as usual. Then things took a turn.

"When she vomited once, I just thought 'oh she's a puppy, she's probably eaten too quickly'," Luna's owner, Dylan told 9Honey Pets."Then she vomited maybe half an hour later."

When Luna attempted to ﻿heave for a third time, Dylan and his wife became concerned. Despite the late hour, they sought medical help.﻿

"They could feel something in her stomach," the father-of-two says, recalling Luna's vet exam.

Scans confirmed a large number of stones in Luna's stomach and throughout her small intestines. Luna had ingested 1.2kg of stones.

"We couldn't believe it," Dylan says.

"We've got some rocks down the side of the house, between our footpath and our fence. We kept everything out of reach for her. I never imagined her eating rocks.

"The vet actually said it's sort of common. They've had dogs come in that have eaten golf balls."

Supplied Vets removed an astonishing 1.2kg of stones from Luna's stomach.

Luna was taken in for celiotomy/gastrotomy surgery where they explored the gastrointestinal tract.

The stomach was full of stones and successfully removed. The surgery set the family back about A$10,000 (NZ$10,970). It was a staggering figure, yet, Dylan didn't hesitate to pay.

"When you go through something like that the money doesn't bother you," the civil construction industry worker says.

Since surgery, Dylan says Luna's recovery has been impressive. Within a day she was back to her usual playful self.

"Surprisingly you couldn't tell she had surgery," he says.

As for the stones, Dylan says Luna hasn't been allowed back in that area of the garden.

Instead, she's remained indoors since her surgery, spending time outdoors on a lead.

Dylan has also spent time training Luna around the area of the stones, hopefully helping her to avoid a repeat meal of stones.

"I think it's because they're teething," Dylan says about his puppy's interest in the stones.

He can see the humour in the moment, adding it would have been better if Luna had paid more attention to all the teething toys the family bought her﻿ rather than the stones.

Yet, he says since her surgery he's realised how common surgery is for pets. Friends have shared their own stories.﻿

Supplied Luna, the Adelaide family's 14-week old Border Collie, is recovering well after her surgery.

Luna joined Dylan and the family just before the festive season. She was meant to be a﻿ Christmas present for his daughters, yet, not even he or his wife could wait.

"Our old rottie passed away before Christmas, and it's not the same not having a dog in the family.," he says.

While Luna's experience is considered a freak accident, there are things pet owners can do to avoid early health issues with their puppies and kittens.

Vets with Australia’s Greencross Pet Wellness Company suggest the following:

Feed a good quality puppy or kitten food to promote good growth and health in your pets. With puppies, it's important to feed a diet that's appropriate for their breed size. Also be sure to supervise your new puppy or kitten and watch what they eat – they explore with their mouths! Puppies and kittens are more susceptible to parasites than adults and require more frequent intestinal worming. Follow your vet's recommended worming guidelines to ensure they're protected. Puppies and kittens don't develop full immunity immediately after receiving a vaccine. It's important to follow your vet's instructions to reduce their risk of exposure to deadly viruses before they've had their full course of core vaccinations. good experiences with different stimuli and situations using socialisation and positive reinforcement to help reduce stress and anxiety later in life. Provide varied environmental enrichment. Rotate out toys and other activities to keep your pet's mind engaged.

This story originally appeared on 9Honey and has been republished with permission.