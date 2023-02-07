Top sheet debate rages on: Do you really need one on your bed?

Top sheet or no top sheet? For many of us, it comes to down to hygiene.

When it comes to bedding, there is one particular piece that seems to ignite a passionate debate.

That “controversial” piece of bedding ﻿is the humble top sheet, which some sleepers won't hop into bed without, while others refuse to use one.

A Nine.com.au poll in Australia found divided results, but showed a clear preference for one over the other: ﻿71% of people use a top sheet on their bed, which means 29% don't.

As for why people prefer to use a ﻿top sheet, it often comes down to hygiene. Basically a top sheet is like a germ collector or buffer that keeps your duvet and its cover in top condition for longer.﻿

"A top sheet is easier to take off and wash than a doona [duvet] cover," one said.

﻿Bedding should be washed every one to two weeks to remove dead skin cells, sweat and dust, and if you don't have a layer between your body and your duvet, then you should really be washing or changing your cover regularly.

And we all know how time-consuming and annoying it is to put a duvet back in its cover once it's been washed and dried.

According to bed brand Ecosa, a top sheet doesn't just mean your duvet stays physically clean longer, it stops it getting stinky, too.

"The dried sweat absorbed by your duvet cover usually retains for a long time, which leads to what we know as smelly sheets," the brand said in an article on its website.

"When you use a top sheet, getting rid of the smells is as easy as taking it off and giving it a quick wash or replacing it with a fresh one.﻿"

Other reasons for having a top sheet include the soft, silky feel of the sheet against your skin, making your bed look professionally styled ﻿when it's made and a lightweight cover for when it's too hot for a duvet.

However, there are plenty of reasons not to use a top sheet, as the anti-top sheeters will attest.

One person who voted no in our survey is already on board with the commitment to wash their quilt covers more often.﻿

"﻿Top sheet a waste, own several light-weight duvet covers and wash the bottom sheet (fitted sheet) each week," one said.

Another makes their choice based on the seasons.﻿ "﻿Depends on the time of year," they said.

The main reason for not using a top sheet is that they are kind of unnecessary. Clearly you can sleep quite well without one, and they often end up a tangled mess by morning.

﻿Having a top sheet also means an additional item to wash, dry and spend money on, and if you're buying and washing duvet covers anyway, it makes sense to some just to have the duvet.

Whatever your reason, there is no official right or wrong way because the choice is yours, and the answer comes down to personal preference.

