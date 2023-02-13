Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have signed to buy $50 million LA mansion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in escrow to buy a property in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who were married last year, have their sights set on a US$34.5m home in Los Angeles.

TMZ has reported the couple is in escrow to buy a property in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, an exclusive neighbourhood home to the super-rich.

The house, which was listed for US$34.5m (NZ $54.7million) has a screening room, gym, pool, wine cellar, and a health spa, according to TMZ. It’s not known exactly what they are paying, but it is likely to be close to the asking price.

The house was built just last year and the seller calls it a Hamptons-style traditional, with seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. It sits on an acre of land (0.4ha).

READ MORE:

* Step inside Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's $57.5 million L.A. home

* See Jennifer Lopez react to question about Ben Affleck romance

* How Ben Affleck is helping Jennifer Lopez find her Los Angeles dream home



Lopez recently listed her Bel Air home for US$42.5m. TMZ reports their plan was to upgrade that home, but those plans seem to have changed.

Affleck and Lopez have been on a non-stop house-hunting mission for a year, looking at properties as high as US$85m, but they have now settled on this home.

The high-profile stars originally dated from 2002 to 2004, before getting back together in 2021 and tying the knot in 2022.