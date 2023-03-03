12 easy hacks to help you declutter your home

Decluttering doesn’t have to be stressful – just follow these easy tips on tidying up.

S﻿ome people love decluttering, but for others it can be frustrating, time-consuming and overwhelming.

But it doesn't have to be that way – there are plenty of tips and tricks to help you get started on your organisation journey.

From starting small, to developing good habits and finding out what you do and don't use in the house, here’s how to do it right.

1. Three-second rule

If you find it hard to decide what to get rid of and what to keep when you're decluttering you might want to try professional organiser Kayleen Kelly's three-second rule.

She specialises in chronic clutter ﻿and ADHD, and came up with this technique over the years to help clients feel less overwhelmed. The method helps people make a start on decluttering and build confidence in their decision-making.

Kelly's process is simple: pick up an item, such as a pair of jeans, and ask yourself if you should keep it.

If you answer yes straight away, put it in your keep pile; if it's a no, put it aside to be donated.

But if you hesitate before answering or want to try it on before deciding, then it goes in the keep pile﻿.

And if you think you need to get rid of more, go through your piles using the three-second rule again.

﻿"This technique allows you to make quick and confident decisions by being seeing everything you have, and making informed decisions without any fear of mistakes or regret," she captioned a TikTok on the process.

"This technique gets you quick results by focusing on the things you don't care about purging instead of the things you do. Try it out!"

2. Start small

Tackle one room, cupboard, drawer or shelf at a time to make the process less overwhelming and easier to manage.

Write a list of the areas you need to clean out and break the list down into manageable chunks.

You could aim to do tackle one drawer a day or one room a week.

3. Set up a 'container store'

A﻿ big organising mistake is to go out and buy a whole heap of containers before you've decluttered. That's because you don't know what you need yet and can end up creating more clutter and wasting money. And often enough, you'll find you already have plenty of containers at home.

Look around the home and in the garage to see what sort of storage systems are sitting empty and put them in one spot for easy access when you need them.

"I encourage my clients to put all of those unused bins and baskets in one space, creating a little 'container store' in their own home," Melissa Gugni, a professional organiser, told Family Handyman.

"There's no shame in having a collection. Even the best of us have chosen an organising solution that works great until it doesn't."﻿

4. Stop waiting until later

Put things away straightaway. It always seems easier to do things later, but you'll end up with more clutter and more problems.

"The moment you procrastinate and put something off until later, clutter starts to accumulate. So you have to change your mindset because 'later' is the best friend of clutter," decluttering expert and Space Invaders host Peter Walsh explained.

5. Try the one-minute rule

For anyone struggling to get used to the “later” rule, try this tip.﻿

If something is going to take less than one minute to do, happiness expert Gretchen Rubin advises doing it straightaway and this applies to clutter.

For example, if putting your dinner plate in the dishwasher will take a few seconds, just pop it in rather than leaving it on the bench to pile up with other kitchen clutter and look messy.

6. Have a place for everything

A big reason clutter builds up is because of dysfunctional organisation systems.

By designating a place for each object or category you'll know exactly where it should go, and you'll find it's much more functional.

That way you can put it away right then and there instead of spending time trying to figure out what to do with it.

7. Try the KonMari method

Marie Kondo might not be as focused on keeping her home tidy these days, but she still believes in the concept of sparking joy.

To practice this while decluttering, she suggests holding an item and asking yourself whether it sparks joy.

If thinking about the piece gives you positive vibes, then keep it, but if you don't like it, chuck it out or donate it.

8. Let go of old clothes

If it's clothes you can't bring yourself to let go of, try this advice from decluttering expert Peter Walsh.

"My belief is you should only have three types of clothes in your closet: clothes you love, clothes that fit you now, and clothes that when you wear them people say, 'Wow, you look really great in this outfit'," Peter said in an episode of Space Invaders.

9. Clothes hanger trick

A﻿nother way to help you work out which clothes to let go of is to find out what clothes you frequently wear.

To start, have all your coat hangers in the wardrobe with the hook facing one way. As you wear and return an item, place back it in the wardrobe with the hanger facing the opposite way.

In just a few months, you will see which clothes you're using by looking at which coat hangers face the opposite direction. The other clothes can be donated.

10. Set a deadline

For those items you're unsure about, label them or pop them in a box or bag.

Then mark a deadline on the item, box or bag using tape and a permanent marker, and if you haven't used it by that date, it's time to let go, because you clearly don't need it or want to use it.

A deadline of six months or a year should be sufficient to reveal how much you need that item in your home.﻿

11. Make it a game

D﻿ecluttering isn't a fun task for everyone, so why not turn it into a game? And if a few people in the house are involved, you could even make it a competition.

Set a timer for 15 minutes and try to declutter as much as you can in that period. You can try other time limits, too, if you want to make it more or less challenging.

If it's a competition, give everyone a bag and see who can fill the most with stuff they don't need any more.

12. Use sorting bags/boxes

When you start decluttering, have a bag or box each for donating, rubbish and keeping.

As you clear out your space, organise items into one of the three categories. This makes it easier to sort through things and start the re-organisation process.

You can also use this concept on a regular basis by keeping a donation box in your wardrobe or garage. Just make sure you eventually take it to a second-hand store – otherwise it becomes clutter again.﻿

