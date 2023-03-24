Expert advice on what to do about your overweight pet

Dr Katrina Warren offers a simple test you can do at home to check if your pet is overweight.

I﻿s your pet overweight? Not to worry, Dr Katrina Warren has some advice for you and what you can do about your chunky pets.

If you set out to be a healthier you in 2023, then maybe it's also time to check in on whether our pets are their best selves, too.

Just like our society becoming increasingly overweight over the past decades, so, too, have our pets, with recent estimates suggesting over a third of all pets are overweight.

Similar to humans, overweight pets have a much higher risk of certain diseases and other health problems. Diabetes and cardiac disease, for example, top the list of weight-related pet diseases. And not only that, but overweight pets can become less mobile and this can lead to health issues such as joint pain and respiratory problems.

READ MORE:

* The dangers of buying 'smoosh' faced dogs, a vet explains

* Giving our pets food rewards can be a slippery slope

* When your pet needs a weight-loss plan



Obese pets also have a shorter life span and overall poorer quality of life when compared to pets that sit at a healthy weight.

But there is still a lot of misunderstanding around pet weight, with people often wondering how much they should weigh, and how much they should be fed.

SÃ©bastien Lavalaye/Unsplash Obese pets have a shorter life span and overall poorer quality of life when compared to pets at a healthy weight.

How much food is too much?

The amount of food you give should account for the age and activity level of your pet – younger pets generally need more food than older pets, and very active pets such as agility and working dogs also need to be fed more.

Commercial pet foods generally provide feeding quantity guidelines on the packaging – these guidelines can be a helpful indicator.

The breed of dog can also be an influence, as some breeds are known for their insatiable appetite and will often benefit from a strict diet.

Common causes for weight gain

Ad-lib feeding is one of the most common reasons for weight gain in pets. Food should always be adjusted to a pet's energy requirements and life stage. Yet many owners provide constant access to food, assuming the pet will regulate its own intake – this is especially true of cat owners.

Too many treats is also another one to watch out for. It's easy to fall into the trap of feeding your pet whenever they beg for food. However, be aware that all those snacks and treats can add up to a lot of extra calories.

And, of course, if they aren't moving enough, they'll gain weight. Regular exercise helps keep dogs in shape. The same goes for cats, who no longer need to hunt for their food; instead, they typically enjoy a comfortable lifestyle lazing around indoors.

James Lacy/Unsplash Treats are fine – just make sure to account for all treats as part of your pet's overall daily food intake,

How do I still give treats to my overweight pet?

We love our pets and sometimes feeding them treats is how we show that affection. They can also be an important part of training. So can you still give your pet treats if they are overweight?

You can. But it's important that you account for all treats as part of your dog's overall daily food intake – more treats equals less food at breakfast and/or dinner, and treats should not be more than 10 per cent of your pet's daily amount of food.

You can also choose to feed healthy treats like fresh chopped fruit. Healthy options include apple (without seeds), banana, blueberries and other berries, amongst other things. Not all pets will like these healthy options, but most will adjust and enjoy them given the opportunity. Remember never to feed dogs and cats nuts, raisins or grapes.

What to do if your pet is overweight

The first thing you need to do is visit the vet to rule out any potential underlying medical issues that could be contributing to the weight gain.

Then there are plenty of diet and lifestyle changes you can implement to help your pet lose weight and/or maintain a healthy weight.

svklimkin/Unsplash Recent estimates suggest over a third of all pets are overweight – but there are simple diet and lifestyle changes you can make to help your pet lose weight.

More dog walks (gradually) and increased activity for cats are some of the simplest adjustments. Try encouraging your cat to work for their food, for example, by sprinkling it in a few places.

You can also get guidance from your vet about reducing the amount of calories your pet eats. And make sure to measure meals – don't just fill your pet's bowl or guestimate the amount of food you're giving them.

Dr Katrina Warren is one of Australia's most recognised veterinarians and pet experts with a media career spanning over 20 years.

This article originally appeared on 9Honey and has been republished with permission.