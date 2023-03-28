Van life with 3 kids under 4: How this family made it work for 15 months

A 15-month journey in a caravan was a chance for this couple to "live a simpler life, spend time with our kids and slow down a bit".

Does spending 15 months living in a 10m² caravan with three children under four fill you with delight or dread?

It was definitely the former for Chelsea and Bronson Dredge​, who describe travelling around the South Island with their children Harvey, now 6, and twin daughters Ruby and Piper, now 3, as “a lot of fun”.

The Taupō family spent 2021 and a chunk of last year living in Rosy, their brand-new caravan.

“We wanted to explore New Zealand but also take our time and have some great experiences,” says Chelsea, 35.

READ MORE:

* This UK man lives in a skip - and he loves it

* Couple set to make $30k hiring out 'Larry', their 1991 Toyota Hiace

* We moved to Queenstown for snowboarding; a free van lets us travel four months a year



“It was a chance to live a simpler life, spend time with our kids and slow down a bit,” adds Bronson, who works in IT.

Although it took a few weeks to learn how to operate in a small space, the couple say the experience was one of the best of their lives.

“We got into a rhythm where Bronson would work in the mornings, and then we’d have adventures in the afternoon.”

Van life is nothing new to Bronson, 35, who spent seven years living in a house-bus as a child.

Adventures with Rosy Chelsea and Bronson Dredge travelled the South Island in ‘Rosy 3’ with son Harvey and twins Ruby and Piper.

“My parents got sick of living in Auckland, so they bought an old wooden house-bus and we travelled around the country,” he says.

“Mum was a primary school teacher who taught me and my three siblings and later we learned by Correspondence School. We’d park up at campsites, sometimes for quite a while. Once we spent ages parked at the Waikanae Christian Camp where my father was a chef.”

One thing the experience taught Bronson was how little he needed to have a good time.

“You don’t need a lot of stuff to have adventures.”

Adventures with Rosy Bronson spent seven years living in a house-bus as a child.

It’s a philosophy he carried into his adult life and shared with Chelsea, who he met at a youth camp when they were teenagers.

After living in Wellington for eight years with their IT jobs, the couple relocated to Taupō, where Harvey was born.

Life was good, but their itchy feet led them to an old Mitsubishi bus. Christened Rosy by a previous owner, the bus had been fitted out with a queen bed, bathroom, kitchen, living area and water tanks.

“We started doing weekend trips and would take annual leave to do longer two-week trips to places such as the East Cape,” says Chelsea.

Adventures with Rosy ‘You don’t need a lot of stuff to have adventures,’ says Bronson.

They weren’t going to let kids get in the way of their wanderlust and Harvey was only six weeks old when he went on his first road trip, to a motorhome rally.

“We’d go away every weekend and then do two or three bigger trips every year.”

Planning another child, the couple upgraded their van to Rosy 2, a campervan. But after the twins arrived, they upgraded again to Rosy 3, a caravan.

“It was much easier with a caravan, as we could leave the kids’ car seats in our seven-seater vehicle, giving us more room in the caravan.”

It’s in Rosy 3 that the couple did their major South Island trip when the twins were 18 months old.

Adventures with Rosy ‘It was a chance to live a simpler life, spend time with our kids and slow down a bit.’

“We zigzagged all over the place, but pretty much travelled from Farewell Spit to Stewart Island,” says Chelsea.

“We planned it all out before we left home with spreadsheets of where we’d go and what we’d do for the first six months, but that quickly went out the window. It was more of a case of, where do we feel like going today? Sometimes we’d be driving with no real plan of where we were going.”

They made use of a mixture of DoC and NZMCA (NZ Motor Caravan Association) campsites, as well as private park-over properties where owners allow campers to park in their paddocks.

Renting out their Taupō home to Bronson’s sister, who also looked after their dog Gizmo, covered their mortgage, and Bronson maintained his IT job remotely.

Adventures with Rosy The twins were only 18 months old when the family did their major South Island trip.

Documenting their trip, which they called Adventures with Rosy, on a YouTube channel earned them around $200 a month.

Along with living in a confined space, the family also had to learn how to deal with bad weather.

“We had to find ways to get the kids out of the caravan on rainy days and still have adventures, so in every town we’d go to the local museum, the library or to op shops to buy new books,” says Chelsea.

Summer days were spent at beaches and hiking. “We got backpacks so that we could each carry a twin and Harvey did really well on his own. He hiked the Hooker Valley Track when he was just four.”

Adventures with Rosy The couple says Harvey, now 6, ‘got a lot out of the experience’.

It was, they agree, a great learning experience for their children. “Harvey got really interested in things like dams and old mine sites – he’d ask a lot of questions and got a lot out of the experience.”

In September 2021, when Auckland was at Level 4 and the rest of NZ was at Level 3, the family got stuck at Kaiteriteri.

“We thought about trying to get home, but then the ferries stopped sailing, so we stayed where we were, which actually turned out to be great,” recalls Chelsea.

“There were about 15 other campervans there, and we formed this little community. There were three beaches within walking distance, which we pretty much had to ourselves.”

Adventures with Rosy The couple sold their 5-bedroom home last year and bought a smaller house – as well as a new campervan, Rosy 4.

Bronson’s ethos of not needing much also came into play during this extended trip.

“We had packed all our stuff into the garage when we rented out our house but not once did we miss anything. It showed us how little we actually need.”

So keen were they to maintain that less-is-more philosophy that when they returned to Taupō in April last year, they sold their five-bedroom home.

“We had a big house but no outdoor area for the kids so we got a smaller house with more lawn. We’re also better at letting things go, such as toys and things we don’t need.”

Adventures with Rosy The family did a six-week RV trip in the US when Harvey was 18 months old and would love to go back again.

Now that Harvey is at school, their road trips are confined to weekends and holidays in their new campervan, Rosy 4. At some stage, they’d love to return to the US, where they did a six-week RV trip when Harvey was 18 months old.

What advice would they have for anyone else contemplating van life?

“It doesn’t have to be all or nothing,” says Chelsea. “People think you have to spend weeks or months on the road, but our travel has changed as our family has changed. New Zealand is so accessible so even if you go away for a few nights, you’ll still have a great time. My advice is to figure out a van life that suits you and then go and do it.”