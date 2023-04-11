Retired couple travelling NZ on their Super are even saving $150 a fortnight

‘Retirement should be an exciting time, not sitting around waiting to die,’ says Irene Iwikau, who has been living in a motorhome for the past 15 months.

There are those who would tell you that retirement is all about trying to survive on the pension. Irene and Vince Iwikau are not those people.

The couple, both 68, have spent the past 15 months living in their motorhome and saving a minimum of $150 a fortnight from their New Zealand Superannuation.

“Living in house on four wheels isn’t for everyone, but we are proof that you can live on Super – and with no mortgage or rent, even save some money each fortnight,” says Irene.

“We’re not the only ones, either – we’ve met so many other retirees around New Zealand who are doing the same and finding this life energising.”

READ MORE:

* Renting when you're over 65: Kiwis facing an uncertain future

* Think it's cold? Spare a thought for the town of Ophir

* Massive growth for retirement villages, but they're not for everyone



While the decision to sell their Whangārei home and hit the road was motivated by financial considerations, travelling around New Zealand was also a major factor.

“We’re both adventurers at heart,” says Irene of herself and husband Vince, who worked in the transport sector after a career in the army.

“We’ve both travelled the world and I spent 12 years on my OE in Europe and Australia. We love meeting people and socialising is important when you’re retired, so this life suits us perfectly.”

The key to the couple’s success has been to carefully plan how to spend their twilight years – and how to pay for it.

“The best advice about retirement I ever heard was that because you don’t know how long you’re going to live for, you should plan for the maximum – ie 30 years, and divide that into three 10-year blocks,” says the former financial adviser and teacher, who spent her final working years at a government department.

“The first 10 years, if your health allows, should be spent doing all those things you want to do, but maybe never had the time to when you were working. The second 10 years should be spent sitting in front of the TV in your Lazyboy, and the third 10 years, well, who cares, because someone else will be looking after you! We took that advice and planned our first 10 years.”

One of the biggest perks of life in a motorhome is “waking up to a different view every day”, says Irene.

That meant thinking about retirement well before their 65th birthdays loomed. In 2012, the couple sold their house in Whanganui and relocated to Whangārei, drawn to its climate and vicinity to the water.

“We had no connection to Whangārei, but we love sunshine and fishing, so we moved up, and although the plan was to start easing out of work, that didn’t quite happen and we both kept working.”

But when they turned 65 and were eligible for NZ Super, they made a commitment to live off that and save their earnings.

“We couldn’t retire at 65 because we still had a mortgage of around $350k. We also weren’t ready to retire, but we chose to live off Super to see if we could do it and put all our earnings into our mortgage and home maintenance.”

Already naturally frugal, the couple started tightening their belts. “We could no longer go into the supermarket and pick up the fillet steak or Camembert cheese. But we made a budget and stuck to it, planning and cooking our meals.”

It was during this time that they started casting around for how they wanted to live, checking out everything from tiny homes to caravans and permanent spots in campgrounds.

When a German-made campervan caught their eye, they knew they’d found their next home.

“We saw a Bürstner campervan in Auckland and fell in love with it. It’s about 18m² and is more like a small apartment with a separate lounge and dining room. It also has two double beds, which come down from the ceiling at the push of the button – one above the dining room, which we use, and one in the front, which we use when the grandchildren visit.”

They paid $180,000 for it in March 2021, but because of shipping delays post-Covid, the van only arrived from Germany in January last year. The couple spent that time living with one of their two adult sons, putting the bulk of their possessions into storage.

“But we realised during that time how little we actually need, so we ended up selling, gifting or getting rid of things such as photos, which I digitised. It was such a cathartic process letting go of stuff.”

Irene has her standards, though. “Some people think that if you live in a campervan you have to eat off plastic plates, but I kept our Royal Doulton dinner plates and our crystal wine glasses. But I only need a pot and a frying pan, and, of course, we kept our fishing gear.”

After an inaugural trip around Northland to get used to the van, the couple wound their way down the North Island to Masterton to show off their new home to their son. Their biggest challenge was learning to slow down.

“We’re so used to rushing around in our working lives, so we really had to teach ourselves to slow down and take our time. We don’t drive more than three hours in a day and never stay in a place less than two days.”

The couple have since been all over the North Island and as far south as Christchurch. When Stuff called, they were in Marlborough’s Rai Valley, which they’d visited before. Another favourite spot is Kaikōura.

“We try to avoid making plans, we just go and see where the road takes us.”

They tend to swerve around campgrounds, which can cost up to $50 a night, preferring New Zealand Motor Caravan Association (NZMCA) grounds which are $5 a night per member or park-over spaces, usually private paddocks, which can range from free to $5 a night.

“We budget $10 a night for parking, $200 a fortnight for food and another $200 for diesel, road-user charges and gas bottles. We pay $72 a fortnight for Internet and phone, allocate $50 a fortnight for health reasons and get $50 pocket money each a fortnight. For me that could be spent on a haircut or bottle of wine, for Vince it might be fishing gear or a magazine.”

Along with the joy of “waking up to a different view every day” and seeing friends and family they weren’t able to see during their working week, a big plus of life on the road is the people they meet.

“For example, we were recently out for lunch and I had a glass of wine I liked so much that I looked it up and found it was from a Marlborough winery. I emailed them to say how nice it was, and they invited us to come and camp on their property for a while. We didn’t know these people, but it’s an example of how friendly people can be.”

An average day could consist of driving in the morning, then relaxing in the afternoon with books or playing cards. The next day they might go fishing or walking. “We love to walk the tracks.”

They’re also interested in pioneering history, so they usually check out local museums.

While van life is becoming more popular with Kiwis of all ages, Irene says that wasn’t reflected in the recent Census forms.

“There was a box for ‘no fixed abode’, but you needed an address to get a Census form, so I rang them and we had to use someone’s address where we were at the time, even though we didn’t know them.

“Historically, ‘no fixed abode’ meant you were in prison or didn’t have a home. But we have a home – it’s just on four wheels!”

Sophie Piearcey Photographer Sophie Piearcey and her husband travel four months of the year

Irene says the couple will keep doing this until they physically can’t any more.

“Retirement should be an exciting time, not sitting around waiting to die! I know many retirees aren’t in a position to do this and are still renting or paying a mortgage and I feel for them. Yes, retirement is a scary time because you’re making a change to the next stage of life. But my mantra has always been, feel the fear and do it anyway.”