Vet's warning to dog owners ahead of Easter

Australian vet Katrina Warren has some advice for pet owners this Easter holiday.

It's that time of year when chocolate might be hidden around the house – and while it may be a delicious surprise for humans, it's not for our furry, four-legged friends.

Dr Katrina Warren has reminded pet parents of the dangers of chocolate for dogs.

"Chocolate has caffeine and theobromine in it, which is toxic to dogs," Warren said in an appearance on an Australian morning show.

Theobromine is used to make caffeine and was once used in "diuretics, myocardial stimulants, vasodilators and smooth muscle relaxants", which aren't meant for pooches.

"The chocolate you need to worry about the most is the dark chocolate and the cooking chocolate, and milk chocolate can be a problem for little dogs," Warren explained.

Instagram Dr Katrina Warren has reminded dog owners that pups and Easter chocolate don't mix.

For anyone who has puppies, or any dog for that matter, in their home over the Easter period, Warren warned that “dogs love to get into chocolate stashes. You need to put them away."

﻿Kids are notorious for leaving their Easter eggs out, so make sure they're tucked out of reach.

Particular breeds will hone in on a chocolate stash if they come across one.

"Certain dogs like Labradors would go through an entire bag of Easter eggs, with the foil on as well," Warren said.

Easter egg hunts are also a no-go if you have dogs, as they might get out early and find all the chocolate.

Jonathan Daniels/Unsplash A lab will happily eat an entire bag of Easter eggs – foil and all.

It's not just chocolate that's bad for our furry friends. Onion, garlic, artificial sweeteners and corn are also on the no-go list, Warren said.

﻿"If you're having a roast and you've got corn cobs out, they're one of the most dangerous foods for dogs because they're a choking hazard and a bowel obstruction," she said.

Hot cross buns also make the list due to the grapes/sultanas in them.

Now, if your dog happens to eat any of the foods they're not supposed to, Warren's advice is firm: "Any signs, anything that's out of whack like vomiting, diarrhoea, tremors, changes in behaviour – straight to the vet."

Unsplash Chocolate eggs are a lovely treat for humans but can be a real problem for dogs.

Dr Katrina Warren is one of Australia's most recognised veterinarians and pet experts with a media career spanning over 20 years.

This story originally appeared on 9Honey and has been republished with permission.