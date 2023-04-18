Retired couple embraces community living in Queenstown: 'We're over big houses'

Bob and Justine Cranfield have been living at Queenstown Country Club since 2018. “We really liked that it was handy to everywhere,” says Justine.

When the time came for Queenstown retirees Bob and Justine Cranfield to think about moving to a retirement village, they were never going to go for something standard.

The couple had had their own architecturally-designed homes built for them in Governors Bay in Christchurch, in Remuera in Auckland, and for their last home, near the Shotover River in Queenstown.

After 15 years of living in Queenstown, they knew they wanted to find a retirement village locally, and they went for the Queenstown Country Club, then under development.

It was close to the Frankton shops, FiveMile shopping centre, to Lake Hayes and Arrowtown, and to the airport. “We really liked that it was handy to everywhere, a flat and sunny location, and we liked the spacious layout of villas under construction,” says Justine.

The couple, who retired in their 60s from Auckland to Queenstown, moved into the Queenstown Country Club in April 2018. They were the fifth residents there, and it now has around 142 residents and 90 villas completed. There are expected to be 150 villas and 97 apartments in total.

Bob and Justine’s home is on a corner site and faces north with all-day sun. Inside their two-bedroom villa, the living room has a vaulted ceiling, floor-to-ceiling windows and an open-plan kitchen and dining room.

Residents can customise a small amount with their home, but as with many licence-to-occupy retirement homes, if residents opt for feature walls, they have to pay to revert them back to neutrals for the next owner. Justine and Bob are happy with the neutral palette and brought their own art to put their individual stamp on the place. They made their deck a bit wider than the norm, and requested extra cupboards at the back of their kitchen island.

The couple went for a two-bedroom villa rather than one with two bedrooms and a study or media room. “We’re over big houses,” says Justine. Residents pay from $900,000 upwards for the licence to occupy a villa at the community.

“We’d rather use the money we saved on travelling than on having a larger house,” says Justine, a former French teacher who still uses her translation/interpreting skills. Family and friends who come to stay can sleep in the study or living room, which both have sofa beds, or in summer, in the carpeted garage, where two fancy blow-up beds are popular with the grandchildren.

Supplied The couple is happy with the neutral palette and has found a way to put their own stamp on the place.

Bob is very impressed by how well-built the villas are. Their home, which is clad with cedar, has thick, 150mm insulation in the walls – 50mm thicker than normal, he says. “We like that we can sit out on the deck and have relative privacy,” says Justine.

The villas have been built with oversized doors and wide hallways, so bringing a wheelchair in if they have future mobility problems will be easy.

Payments and sale: The money side

Bob, 88, and Justine, 81, appreciate no longer having to worry about maintenance in their retirement home. If something needs fixing, there is a maintenance person readily available.

Residents pay a fixed weekly fee for this convenience and for the use of the clubhouse. Residents also pay their own power and gas and own contents insurance, but home insurance and rates are covered.

If you’re on a fairly modest income, that weekly fixed payment is reassuring, so if council rates go up in the area, residents are not affected, Justine says.

Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson says the age at which people qualify for NZ Super should stay at 65.

What happens when it’s time for the sale of the home? The Deferred Management Fee, which covers the refurbishment and sale of each villa when the occupants leave, is capped at 30% of the entry payment for the home, according to the Arvida website. In other words, the former occupants’ family receives 70% of the money paid for the licence to occupy.

When people come to visit, the Cranfields like to show off their stylish clubhouse, with has a gym, pool, and 50-seater cinema, where Bob is one of the projectionists. The couple regularly invites their University of the Third Age (U3A) music group friends to the clubhouse on a Monday. They have lunch in the clubhouse café and then go to the theatre and watch a musical or a YouTube presentation, says Justine.

The Cranfields are a social pair and participate in a number of clubs and activities in the larger area and at the Queenstown Country Club. There are walking groups, aquafit classes, card game clubs, indoor and outdoor bowls, pool, darts, table tennis and pickle ball, says Justine. There’s also an extensive book exchange library.

“There’s an excellent community garden with about 40 volunteers, planting, and providing fresh produce and flowers at very reasonable prices to residents. There’s also a brewery where some of the guys produce interesting craft beers,” says Justine.

Supplied “We’d rather use the money we saved on travelling than on having a larger house,” says Justine. The couple opted for a two-bedroom villa.

The community has a mix of people from emeritus professors to farmers, most of them from Southland, and the rest from Auckland, Nelson and Wellington. Residents must be 65 or over and some are still working, says community manager Maurice David.

The Cranfields wanted to know there would be a care facility available if needed as they age, and next year, a 64-bed care centre is expected to be built, providing rest home, hospital-level and dementia care.

Care facilities tend to be quite institutional, says Arvida development manager Peter Hornby, but the goal at Queenstown Country Club is to avoid that, and instead to make it a “home from home”.