10 cleaning habits of people with spotless homes

Want a tidy, organised home? A few simple tasks can set you on the right track.

We can all agree it's a good feeling to have a clean home, but sometimes it feels like a never-ending chore.

Have you ever wondered what those people with spotless homes actually do to have their spaces seem so clean?

It turns out there are 10 simple things you can do that will keep your place looking perfect, and the good news is they only take a few minutes each.

1. They take off their shoes

This might seem logical, but there are many homes that have people traipsing through the house in their shoes. The issue here is around dirt and germs on the bottom of those shoes being tracked through your home.

Take them off at the front door, and better yet, create a cute place to put shoes in the entryway to encourage this new habit.

Greg Rosenke/unsplash It’s always a good idea to ditch your shoes at the door.

2. They wipe down the shower

You’ve surely been in a bathroom or two that has a squeegee in the shower. Well, they’re onto something: squeegeeing the bathroom after each shower you have prevents water marks and grime, and will keep glass looking clean and bright for longer.

3. They make the bed

There’s more to this than your room feeling “done”: a survey conducted by the National Sleep Foundation looked at the relationship between bedroom environment and sleep. Bed-makers were 19 per cent more likely to report getting a good night’s sleep on most days.

It’s also the easiest and quickest way to feel like you’ve achieved something before heading out the door each morning.

Kam Idris/unsplash One of the easiest things to achieve before heading out the morning is making your bed.

4. They're diligent with the bathroom sink

This is as easy as keeping some wet wipes under the sink and giving things a quick wipe each morning. Say goodbye to toothpaste dribbles.

5. They wipe down their kitchen counters

Nothing feels more unhygienic than dirty kitchen countertops. It’s really easy to make a vinegar-water-dish soap mix to keep in a spray bottle under the sink, and give things a wipe down each day.

6. They clean as they go

Have you ever cooked an epic meal then been overwhelmed by the similarly epic clean up? Things don’t need to be this way. If you’ve popped something in the oven to roast or something is taking a little while to cook, use that spare time to clean up any dishes used in prep.

This will mean you’ve almost got everything sorted by the time dinner is ready so that all that needs to be done are the dishes used to eat the meal. (And surely someone else can take care of that?)

Kylie Klein-Nixon/Stuff You don't need expensive commercial cleaners to cut through the gunge on your stove, just use these items and add elbow grease.

7. They sweep or vacuum before bed

This might be too much for some, but home bloggers spend a few minutes each night giving a quick sweep of their way through main rooms. This will prevent dust accumulation.

8. They do an end-of-day tidy up

This type of thing is best done recruiting all members of the home. Pick up and hang jackets, grab rogue mail, collect toys or dog toys, and generally just pop everything back in its “place”.

Five minutes of this before bedtime has a huge impact on the home.

9. They put their clothes away

Every bedroom will have a “clothes chair” that starts off empty on a Monday and is a mountain of fabric by the weekend.

Unless, of course, you pop dirty clothes in your basket and hang clean ones back up, and pop your pyjamas under your pillow (or in their drawer) each morning.

ARNO SMIT/UNSPLASH Air flow is everything – make sure to open doors and windows to keep things fresh inside.

10. They open some doors

This could not be simpler, but it will increase air flow and fight off stale air. This will also flush out any odours and keep things feeling fresh and breezy.

This article originally appeared on 9Honey and has been republished with permission.