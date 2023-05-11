Six tips that will make doing laundry less of a chore

Sophie Liard, aka The Folding Lady, demonstrates the right way to fold a garment.

Doing washing is a never-ending household chore.

Just when you think you're on top of it, there's another load to throw in the machine, or take off the line, or fold and put away.

It can be time-consuming and tedious, but there are ways to make it easier.

From drying tips to folding hacks, these tricks will help you breeze through your next load of laundry with no hassles.﻿

The right way to fold

As someone who learnt how to fold clothes while working at DKNY and Ralph Lauren stores, Sophie Liard knows the best ways to fold to prevent creases.

Known as The Folding Lady on social media, she revealed a big folding mistake we're making is the reason our clothes get so creased.

"The most common error when folding items is not following the natural creases of the garment," she told The Sun.

"The requirements for folding trousers compared to a hoodie are completely different and so is the outcome. If you don't fold clothes along their creases, you'll find that your clothes look crumpled and like they need an iron.

"Whereas, if you fold your clothes along their seam, they will look crisp and wrinkle free for longer."

Wash white and darks together

E﻿xperts typically recommend washing white and dark or coloured items separately to prevent dye ruining our white clothes.

This can be frustrating when you just want to get the washing done quickly, or it takes forever to get a full load of whites.

123RF Do you really need to wash colours separately?

But as it turns out, you can wash white and dark garments together if you use a colour catcher.

The product is available in the laundry supply section of the supermarket and costs as little as $6 for a 15 sheet pack.﻿ That means you can solve an annoying laundry problem for about 40 cents a wash.﻿

Colour catchers trap any dye that bleeds from washing, and you can see the proof of this on the sheet when the wash is done.﻿

This hack doesn't just save time and effort by allowing you to do a mixed wash, it also cuts down on electricity and water usage too, which helps save on your power bills.﻿

Avoid overloading

I﻿t can be tempting to pack as much as possible into a washing machine to get it all done at once and save on power and water. But this does more harm than good to both the appliance and your clothes, towels and sheets.

An overloaded drum means your garments and linens can't clean properly and can get more easily torn or ripped on buttons and zips.

As for the machine, the extra weight of all the clothes could damage components and put extra pressure on the motor.

123rf There are a few simple rules to follow to help your appliances last longer.

To prevent this, Deyan Dimitrov, CEO of LaundryHeap, has a simple test you can do using your hand to check if your machine is too full.

"﻿I'd recommend filling your drum so that it's three-quarters full – this will allow you to wash plenty of clothes and ensure there's enough room for the water to circulate and clean your laundry properly," he told The Express.

"A good rule of thumb is to make sure that your hand can fit inside the drum and rotate 90 degrees."

After you've done that, you'll know if you've added too much, just enough or can pop in a little more.﻿

Avoiding early machine failure

W﻿ashing machines are expensive, so you want them to last as long as possible.

According to an appliance repair technician there are a few things we could be doing to our machines that can make them break down prematurely – and﻿ they're all entirely preventable.

One of these mistakes is using the quick cycle all the time. Renae, who shares appliance tips on her TikTok channel @renduh, ﻿said the quick wash cycle is supposed to be for a few items you need in a rush, not a regular load.

"On this cycle, your washer only uses enough water to wash and rinse a few items. If you're putting more than that in there they won't get cleaned properly and your machine can develop a build-up," she explained in the caption of a TikTok video.

Similarly, using too much laundry detergent, fabric softener or scent boosters also causes a build-up in the machine.

"That build-up puts extra wear and tear on the parts and can shorten the life of your washing machine dramatically," she said.

﻿Another reason your washing machine can break down sooner than it should is overloading it which can "create stress on the parts".

Renae added that these things might not cause issues in the short term, but it will eventually take a toll and result in you having to pay for repairs or buy a new machine.

Seven Sharp Lots of Kiwis are hoping to avoid higher power bills.

Drying short-cut

W﻿hether you're drying washing on the clothesline or inside on an airer, there are times when you need things dry sooner.

Sometimes it's because of rainy or cold weather, or you just want to give you clothes a head start before hanging.

One way to do that is to put clothes, towels or sheets on an extra spin cycle after they've finished washing.

This will help wring out a little more water, which could make all the difference in being able to take down the washing when you need to.

Peg tip for faster-drying clothes

I﻿f you find your clothes are taking longer than they should to dry, take note of how you peg them up.

Unsplash Are you hanging your clothes up the right way?

According to a laundry expert, we should be hanging our clothes so their full length is exposed to the air and sun, and not partially folded over.

"Hanging your clothes at full length will ensure that air can easily travel through the material, resulting in them drying faster," Laundryheap CEO Deyan Dimit﻿rov told The Sun.

Another benefit of pegging clothes this way is that there will end up being fewer creases to iron out.﻿

