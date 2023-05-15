Cleanfluencers' top tips for a mess-free home

In 2018, Laura Mountford was stressed. She was working as a store manager at Marks & Spencer and had just moved into a real fixer-upper. “Trying to juggle running a large shop and renovating a home at the same time was overwhelming,” she says. “But I’m a homebody; I like spending time making my home comfortable. I’ve always enjoyed cleaning, it relaxes me, so that was how I managed.”

Inspired by online homecare influencers such as Sophie Hinchliffe (@mrshinchhome) and Lynsey Crombie (@lynsey_queenofclean), Mountford decided to share her passion for cleaning with the world on social media. “We were kind of making cleaning glam,” Mountford says, laughing. “I have always found cleaning quite fun, so I wanted to share that. My first post said something like, ‘Cleaning is cheaper than therapy’, and I really believe that; it’s so therapeutic.”

Mountford’s @lauracleanaholic Instagram account was a fun project for her in the evenings and weekends, but as she kept posting, more and more people began to follow her, asking questions, sharing their own cleaning tips and enjoying her pictures and videos. “I got to 10,000 followers in my first month or so, just from sharing my favourite cleaning products and where to buy them. I thought to myself, ‘What the heck is going on here?’”

A social media phenomenon

Fast-forward to 2023, and Mountford has 562,000 followers on Instagram and a further 269,000 on TikTok. Her book, Live, Laugh, Laundry, was published last month by Penguin, and she has landed at the forefront of the growing community of social media influencers who are making cleaning cool for a whole new generation.

Mountford, 37, regularly posts updates from her home, a converted barn in Salisbury, Wiltshire, which she shares with her partner and two dogs. Her time-lapse videos – often set to dance music from the likes of Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake and Taylor Swift – see her zooming around her house, cleaning and tidying, and showing off all the products she uses to do so. She shares videos featuring her doing laundry, wiping down her kitchen countertops and scrubbing her sinks. In her captions, Mountford will write detailed guides to what she is doing and why for followers.

With each video, Mountford attracts thousands of viewers and hundreds of comments: “What’s the name of the duster roller you used?”; “Where is your dress from?”; “Oh God I feel mega shame and inadequacy when I watch these vids. Love them though!”

For Mountford, it’s a mystery why so many people find her cleaning content so engaging. Could it be that young people who can’t afford to buy their own homes are living vicariously through her? Or are people looking for the tips their parents didn’t pass down to them?

“It’s also that people are nosy – I know I am,” she says. “I think people want to see inside other people’s homes, to feel like they’re a fly on the wall; I think that’s a big reason people like my stuff. And people love hacks and tips. For a lot of people, cleaning is a chore, so ideas to make it quicker and easier go down well.”

Unsplash People are turning to “cleanfluencers” for their house cleaning tips.

Jem Winterburn, another “cleanfluencer” (@jemscleaning), with 1.2 million followers on TikTok, agrees. “There are several different sides to it,” she says. “People like to switch off – you don’t have to do any thinking when you’re watching cleaning videos. People also seem to love the ASMR element.”

In case you are not up to speed with the trend, ASMR, or autonomous sensory meridian response, describes the way in which many people find the sound and sight – the sensations – of ostensibly mundane tasks comforting. “Just listening to the sound of me cleaning relaxes them,” Winterburn explains.

ASMR aside, there is reason to believe that cleaning might be good for your mental health. Research has found that cleaning helps people assert feelings of control over their lives and environments. A study by the University of Connecticut found that when people are stressed they default to repetitive behaviours such as cleaning in order to calm down. Perhaps fans of cleanfluencers are benefiting vicariously from the same effect.

The ongoing cost of living crisis has also boosted cleanfluencer content. “People want cleaning gadgets and products that actually work, so I’m a guinea pig to show what really works,” says Mountford. “People love things that will save them a bit of money. For example, did you know that you can chuck the oven racks in a bath or sink overnight with a dishwasher tablet to make them easier to clean? Those are the types of things that go viral – tips and tricks that you don’t need any specialist equipment or gadgets for.”

How the professionals keep their houses clean

While Mountford denies that she lives in a show home, few could deny that she runs a tight housekeeping ship. “I’m a ‘little and often’ person,” she says. “I like to clean the kitchen every night before bed so that when I wake up it’s nice and clean, but in general I don’t have a set schedule – there’s no point in cleaning something that’s already clean. I’ll clean my bathroom about once a week or a few times a month.”

Mountford also advises that you should avoid overstocking your cleaning cupboard. “You don’t need loads of products – you need a few that are versatile,” she insists.

“A good washing-up liquid, a good spray cleaner and white vinegar to tackle limescale will serve you very well. You don’t need to spend a fortune; just know the right products to get the job done. For example, use your mop to clean walls, skirting boards and cupboards, to avoid stretching and bending.”

Laundry is Mountford’s speciality and her top tip is that more is less, at least when it comes to detergent and fabric conditioner.

“People think that the more product you use, the better your clothes will smell, but that’s not true. If you put in too much it can cling to your clothes and attract bacteria and odours so they won’t stay fresh for as long,” she explains. “Little things like that make a difference.

“I would also advise people to turn the temperature down: for most people, the only really dirty clothes that need to be done on a hot wash are gymwear. And make sure you put the right wash on the right fabrics: cotton should be on a cool wash and not mixed with other fabrics; wool needs a specialist wool cycle.”

The thing that Mountford likes most about the rise of cleanfluencers is the sense of community they generate. “It’s great to see a bunch of like-minded men and women sharing their advice and tips, making our homes nicer together,” she says.

“During lockdown it was great to find that group of people while I was stuck at home feeling miserable. I get just as many tips from my followers as I give to them, so it’s a really nice full-circle thing.”

How to clean your home better, according to the cleanfluencers

Sophie Liard

4.4 million followers on TikTok.

Focus: Laundry and wardrobe management.

Top tips

“If you are putting clothes in drawers, fold them so that they are stacked upright like files in a cabinet. That makes every single piece of clothing accessible and means you don’t have to pull everything out and create a mess to get to the bottom of the drawer. Plus it makes them quicker to put away. If you can see all your clothes it makes you more aware of what you have – I have stopped buying so much because I use what I have.

“So much of cleaning is psychological. Avoid mess and try to maintain an aesthetic because if things look nice, then you’ll be able to have more pride in them. You will want to keep them looking nice, which can motivate you if you’re someone who doesn’t like cleaning.”

The product I couldn’t live without

“Baskets and boxes to go on shelves. Most people pile clothes onto shelves [in wardrobes], but if you put them in baskets or boxes on the shelf, then file-fold into those, it keeps things much cleaner. I would recommend the IKEA Skubb range as a cheap, easy way to develop your storage in your wardrobe.”

Jem Winterburn

1.2 million followers on TikTok.

Focus: Cleaning products

Top tips

“I clean my shower three or four times a week because we live in a hard water area so we get a lot of water spots on the glass screen. Make sure you wipe the screen down after your shower every time, but also use an acidic spray like Flash on the screen – spray it on, wipe it down and leave it to dry without rinsing. That stops the water spots from forming in the first place.

“Wipe down your surfaces every day. Just cover them with disinfectant and give them a wipe. It’s much easier to manage if you do it every day than if you leave it until you do a deep clean. Clean your sink after every use, wash the floor once a week, wipe down your countertops every day. Consider it like shutting down your kitchen at the end of the night.”

The product I couldn’t live without

“My Scrub Daddy. I had never heard of them before I started on TikTok, but now I have dozens. They’re brilliant sponges that you can use for scrubbing. They’re specially designed so that, unlike regular scrubbing sponges, they won’t scratch anything. You can use them on any surface.”

Nicola Lewis

190,000 followers on Instagram.

Focus: Tidying and organisation

Top tips

“Before you start decluttering, make a plan. Write down the things you would like to change or which are overwhelming. Make a list of the organisations you could donate unused items and clothes to or do it on your phone; this will help motivate you to get rid of things when you’re finished rather than ending up hiding them in your garage or loft.

“Start on the easiest section and build up to bigger jobs. Your home should be a reflection of you; it should make you happy – you should open your door and feel happy with everything because it fits your life and reflects you. So remove the noise; remove the stuff that you don’t actually want. Get a memory trunk for all the stuff you really can’t bear to throw away. I use a trunk because it’s limited. You can fill it up, but only to a point.”

The product I couldn’t live without

“My Kilner ‘I’m Bored’ jar, which I made with my youngest when she was little. She’d always tell me she was bored, so we filled a jar with chores and activities for her to do. Whenever she’s bored she picks something from the jar and does it. It has been an absolute game-changer in our house.”