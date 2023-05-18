People are pointing out a big problem with how a woman is using her indoor clothes drying rack

Chels Clutton got people talking after posting a video on TikTok showing how she uses her indoor drying rack.

C﻿lothes airers are a great solution for drying clothes inside when it's too wet or cold to put them on the clothesline.

But one woman has sparked heated debate after posting a video on TikTok showing how she uses her indoor drying rack﻿.

Chels Clutton said the wall-mounted drying rack she purchased from Amazon is "my all-time favourite Amazon find".

While the product looks fantastic for drying clothes indoors, people have pointed﻿ out a big problem with how the TikToker is using it, or more specifically where she has installed it.

Clutton has attached the drying rack to a wall in her dressing room, which is carpeted and has an open closet along the side wall not far from where the drying racks are.

This has some TikTok viewers concerned about the risk of mould growing in Clutton's spare bedroom.

"﻿Yes very good looks nice… won't be long [until] you see mould and the windows have to be open and [you'll have to wipe the walls because of] condensation," one said.

"Yep let's just hang wet laundry over the carpet?" a man commented.

﻿"Yeah and watch mould take over the entire wall," another said.

Others defended Clutton and explained that in the cold climates they live in, their only choice is to dry clothes indoors.

Clutton also hit back at claims the washing would be "dripping" on the carpet.

"There's no water dripping because my clothes come out of the wash damp not sopping, turn up the spin speed on your washing machine, you'll be mind blown," Clutton said.

Another commented: "Drying clothes inside is not a new phenomenon people, my parents had a laundry closet with drying racks and everything dries fine... no mould."

However, any mould expert will tell you dampness, whether from wet washing or window condensation, can lead to mould and mildew.

"The cause of mould is moisture, so each wet washing load that you have, each basket is the equivalent to around five litres of water vapour," Nicole Bijlsma, Principal of Australian College of Environmental Studies said in an interview on Australian TV show Today Extra.﻿

"If you have to port a whole lot of wet washing inside and the humidity is high, then obviously a dehumidifier is really important, to pull that moisture out of the air," Bijlsma added.

"It's really important, because as soon as you start getting condensation and that moisture is sitting on the surface for more than 48 hours, the bacteria and fungi will start producing chemicals," she said.

123RF Drying clothes indoors is not recommended, as the moisture raises the humidity inside your home, which can lead to mould and health issues.

Looking at Clutton's entire dressing room/closet set-up in another TikTok video, she appears to have a dehumidifier sitting directly underneath her drying racks, so it appears she is taking measures to limit the potential for mould and mildew impacting her carpet, walls and clothes.

Despite that, the best places to hang wet washing indoors are rooms such as the laundry, the garage or a balcony. But if you have don't have those options, the best thing to do is open nearby windows, if possible, and/or use a dehumidifier.

The wall-mounted air drying racks Clutton recommended are suggested for use in the "kitchen, utility room or bathroom pro﻿duct", which are typically non-carpeted rooms designed for frequent water use.

This story originally appeared on 9Honey and has been republished with permission.