You're doing it wrong: How to work your dishwasher for maximum efficiency

Convenience aside, can we justify our love of the dishwasher?

As the drive for electric vehicles and sustainable aviation rages on, a whole new battle has opened up – and it’s happening right under your kitchen sink.

In the US, President Joe Biden is targeting dishwashers as part of the administration’s climate change agenda, requiring them to drastically cut their per-cycle water usage.

READ MORE:

* 20 mistakes you could be making when using your dishwasher

* Simple mistakes you're probably making with your dishwasher

* Eco friendly appliances



Despite the fact that stacking the dishwasher badly is a leading cause of quarrels in my house, as a food writer, cook and mum who spends the majority of my waking hours in the kitchen, I know my daily workload would be doubled without my wonderful Neff dishwasher.

Apart from my chopping knives, best glasses and iron frying pans, everything goes in and I get through at least one, often two, cycles a day if I’m recipe-testing.

My dishwasher not only saves a huge amount of time, but it cleans more thoroughly than by hand and helps me keep the kitchen tidy as I cook rather than having to face a mountain after all the hard work. Convenience aside, though, can we justify our love? Here are the questions you need answered.

Which uses more water – a machine or washing dishes by hand?

rawpixel/123rf Think washing by hand is more water-efficient? Think again.

An in-depth test conducted by Which? found that dishwashers are, on average, four times more water-efficient than washing by hand per place setting.

The most water-efficient, full-sized dishwasher uses almost 10 times less water to wash the same number of dishes as you would handwashing them.

Do eco modes actually do anything?

Yes, they’re definitely worth using, as long as you’re not in a hurry. Becca Hargrove, large electrical buyer at John Lewis department store, explains: “They save significantly on energy as the water is heated more gradually and the dirty dishes are given more time to steep to loosen any dirt particles, requiring less intensive cleaning.

“As a result the cycles tend to take longer, but this does not mean they are using more energy.” In fact, on average, economy programmes use 30% less energy and water compared with the main programme.

Should you wash on a low heat, like we’re encouraged to wash clothes at 30C?

No, most dishwashers don’t run lower than 45C anyway, as the water needs to be hot enough to dissolve the detergent. Rinse cycles are usually the hottest stage of cleaning and can go up to 80C.

Does the way you stack the machine really matter?

Clever stacking is the key if you want to get the most efficient usage out of your machine – as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a notorious stacking control freak, would agree. According to the Energy Saving Trust, loading smartly and reducing dishwasher use by just one run a week will save £17 (NZ$34) a year on energy.

123RF/Stuff Clever stacking is the key if you want to get the most efficient usage out of your machine.

Can you over-stack?

Yes, the water needs to be able to flow between the stacked dishes, so to avoid having to rewash anything, make sure there’s enough space as you load up. It’s surprisingly easy to obstruct the rotating arms that release clean water, so it’s worth checking they can easily spin over any taller items before starting the cycle.

Large items should go at the sides and back of the racks and not at the front where they can stop the water from reaching the detergent dispenser.

Do you need to replace the rinse aid and salt all the time?

According to Jon Mellor, household technical manager at Waitrose supermarket: “All dishwasher manufacturers recommend you use separate rinse aid and salt even though the tabs contain small amounts of them. Salt is needed to help balance the water and if it’s not present, you may find a cloudy film coated on your glassware and cutlery.”

However, it seems the main purpose of rinse aid is to speed up the drying process rather than sterilise your dishes, so it’s not essential, but you may notice water marks on your glasses if you stop using it.

Are those dishwasher cleaners a con?

There’s no getting around the need to clean your machine. Vivien Fodor, Hotpoint’s category manager for laundry in the UK and Ireland says: “Limescale build-up and other clogs can make your appliance less efficient to run.”

A bunged-up filter can be the source of unpleasant odours, too, but you don’t necessarily need special or expensive cleaners to get the job done.

According to Fodor, “to clean the filter, simply take it out and wash it in warm soapy water. Once that’s done, don’t forget to clean the dishwasher as well. Just sprinkle baking soda and a cup of white wine vinegar onto the bottom of the dishwasher before placing it on the hottest cycle.”

123RF There’s no getting around it – you need to clean your machine.

Is it worth paying for the premium tabs or do the basic ones do the same job?

Mellor says: “The main effective component of dishwasher tabs is detergent and abrasive, so you should go for a brand with high concentration of both, whether that be at a higher or lower cost.”

What should never go into a dishwasher?

Hargrove says: “Some cookware and kitchen knives will have their warranty voided if they are washed in the dishwasher so it’s best to check care instructions.” And it’s a good idea to exercise caution with coatings and metals.

“The detergents can be harmful to non-stick surfaces and have a blunting/rusting effect on knife blades,” she adds. “Also, silver cutlery can usually be washed in the dishwasher on normal or delicate cycles but it should be kept separate from stainless steel cutlery to avoid tarnishing.”

There's no substitute for hot soapy water and elbow grease to keep these household favourites at their best.

Do you have any secret dishwasher tips?

Fodor’s top tip is to pop a rolled-up piece of foil into the cutlery compartment. “The aluminium in the foil oxidises the detergent which helps remove even the toughest stains.”

And if you’re a coffee pod user like me, you can make even better use of this trick by throwing any emptied aluminium capsules into the dishwasher so they’re ready for the recycling bin.

Finally, is there a really great type of dishwasher we should all aim to buy?

My vote for innovation goes to the Miele AutoDos. Not only does it score top marks with Which? for performance, water and energy efficiency, it’s also WiFi-enabled so can be controlled by a phone app.

Best of all, it has a pre-fillable disc (up to 20 washes) that dispenses the optimum amount of detergent at exactly the right time for the programme selected.