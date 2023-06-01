Show off your wallpapered powder room and win Resene paint, paper and expertise

This Resene wallpaper was chosen to bring colour to an ensuite powder room.

The smallest room in the house needn’t be dull – in fact it’s the perfect space to let your imagination run wild.

We know many householders have seized the opportunity to inject some personality when decorating their powder room, so now’s the chance to show off your stunning Resene wallpapered spot. Share it with us and win.

First prize winner takes away:

A $500 Resene ColorShop voucher to spend on the paint and wallpaper of your choice

A colour consultation with a Resene Colour Expert, and

The latest Resene fashion colour and whites and neutrals fandecks (total prize value $700).

Second place getter also wins. The prizes for second are:

A $300 Resene ColorShop voucher to spend on the paint and wallpaper of your choice

A colour consultation with a Resene Colour Expert

And the latest Resene fashion colour and whites and neutrals fandecks (total prize value $500).

Nathan Best/Avodah Photography Nicola Ross of Nicola Ross Design won last year’s TIDA New Zealand Powder Room of the Year with a dark, moody powder room.

Send us a photo of your Resene wallpapered powder room (one or two high-quality landscape photos to homed@stuff.co.nz with POWDER ROOM COMPETITION in the subject line) along with your name and town or city. And, please tell us:

your thinking behind the wallpaper choice in this room,

which Resene wallpaper you used, and

how you feel about the outcome.

Entries close June 9, 2023.

Full terms and conditions here.