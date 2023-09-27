Living in a commune is my answer to the problem of loneliness

OPINION: I always think you can tell where someone is in their life by discovering what they daydream about.

When I was seven, it was how I would find and befriend a seal cub; at 13, it was how I was going to move to New York and marry Jordan from New Kids on the Block without my mother finding out; at 25, it was travelling the world while staying in a series of five-star hotels, or anywhere, actually, that wasn’t a youth hostel or someone else’s sofa; at 30, it was how I was going to be able to get my foot on the property ladder and move into a beautifully decorated home all of my own where I would throw sophisticated dinner parties and bring up a brood of beautiful bouncing babies; at 35, it was being able to go to the loo without being shouted at by a small child.

Now, at 43, my daydream is one shared by most of my contemporaries: to live on a commune. A magical mini-society, probably somewhere in the wilds of California or, failing that, Cornwall, that is fully self-supporting and off-grid enough that I never have to look at Instagram or hear about Matt Hancock again.

In this utopia, we will pool all our resources which means we will be able to live on a magnificent estate, with extensive grounds, and probably access to a magical woodland where we can all prance around forest bathing. We will grow vegetables, look after each other’s children, and do skill swaps. No matter that my most useful skill is being able to beat a 10-year-old at Super Mario Kart – we’ve all got to start somewhere.

Unsplash At 43, my daydream is to live on a commune.

For a long time, my best friend and I have been planning how we will run this commune, in the event of the apocalypse. Laura is a clinical lead on a vascular ward in a major teaching hospital, so we’ve already established how useful she will be at this kibbutz we have created entirely in our own heads.

My contribution is less certain, given that “person who mostly writes about her feelings and opinions” is a less practical occupation.

“Maybe I could just be the leader?” I suggest.

“No,” snaps Laura. “It’s a commune, not a cult.”

We will hammer out the details properly when the zombies start approaching. In the meantime, I was surprised to learn that Laura and I aren’t the only people out there who fantasise about living on a commune.

Matthew Freud, the Oscar-winning nephew of Lucien, has this month opened a creative outpost in the Cotswolds, where strangers come together to eat communally and learn new skills. At the Bull at Burford, guests can learn bee-keeping, flower arranging, and ceramics, and form a choir or band.

“The courses are not compulsory,” explained Freud, “but that would be like going to a restaurant and not eating. Part of the point is that you become part of a transient community who are experiencing the same things.”

At night you eat around one table with your fellow guests, to discuss your shared experiences. There is no phone signal in the hotel, and use of the Wi-Fi is gently discouraged.

Bryony Gordon/Instagram Bryony Gordon says being around people is the draw of commune living.

Meanwhile, my friend Becky, a divorced mother of eight-year-old twin boys, tells me she is also a commune daydreamer. “It’s better than the fantasy I used to have about suffering from a serious but treatable infection that required being sedated in a hospital for a month or so,” she says. “Less solitary, I think. And we’d all be able to hang out more than once every six months.”

I think this is the draw of commune living. Obviously you will save on childcare, bills, housework and all the rest of it, but mostly, you get to be around people. Because in a world that claims to be more connected than ever, it seems we have never felt so disconnected.

Why meet up with friends, when it’s so much easier to keep in touch with them on social media? Why ring a neighbour’s doorbell to ask to borrow some sugar, when you could just send them a WhatsApp? (Or even better, order some on Deliveroo.) Technology has made communicating easier, but actual conversation? Forget about it.

There are consequences to living this way. Earlier this year, the US Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, advised that loneliness should be treated with the same urgency as conditions such as obesity and drug abuse. In America, at least half of the population experience loneliness; according to data from the Office for National Statistics, one million more people in the UK are experiencing chronic loneliness now than they were before the pandemic.

The bestselling author and psychologist Tara Brach talks often about the need for community. Wellbeing, she points out, contains the word “we”; illness the word “I”.

And yet, more than ever, we exist in isolation, locked in our devices, unable to make eye contact with other humans or listen to anything that isn’t piped in through a smartphone via ear pods.

Is it any wonder, then, that many of us are daydreaming about togetherness? So if you have a spare bit of land going and a desire to go off grid, do get in touch. Just don’t expect me to do any of the cooking.