Tenant secured for Sydney rental with a combined bathroom and kitchen

A studio rental in Sydney's Enmore has a combined bathroom and kitchen.

An agent has secured a tenant for an inner-city Sydney studio that is micro in its design.﻿

Listing photos for 4/36 Edgeware Road in the hip suburb of Enmore reveal the proximity of the shower cubicle to the cooking zone, not dissimilar to apartments more commonly seen in Manhattan, and more rare in Australia.

﻿The studio consists of one room with the shower next to the sink, stove and oven, and will require the tenant to go outside to use the toilet.

It was listed for A$260 per week (NZ$284) by Cody Twohill of Wiseberry Enmore.﻿

The studio is located at the rear of a building and is close to cafes, shops and public transport.

﻿It's described by the agent as offering a "neat and basic kitchen with a small benchtop oven and stove".

The toilet is located in an "undercover outdoor space" and there is no garage.

Brook Sabin We're out on Sydney Harbour before the city has woken up. And it's bliss.

Painted white brick walls, beamed ceilings, tiled floors and white kitchen cabinetry make up the space.

The studio was previously listed at $280 per week, public records show.

Enmore is nestled between Newtown and Marrickville in Sydney's inner-west, just 5km south-west of the CBD. ﻿

The suburb is known for its street art, bars, pubs, cafes, shops and live music.

Domain's Rent Report for the September 2023 quarter reveals the median unit price for Enmore is $500 (NZ$546) per week.﻿

This story was first published on Domain and is republished with permission.