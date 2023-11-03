Florence Nightingale’s home to become B&B after furious row with neighbours

The owner of Florence Nightingale’s childhood home has won the right to use the Grade-II listed property as a bed and breakfast following a bitter row with his neighbours.

The High Court heard that Peter Martin Kay, who bought Lea Hurst in Derbyshire in 2011 for £1.7m (NZ$3.52m), “cynically breached” an agreement that required the 17th-century building to serve only as a private residence.

Kay, said that the income raised from letting five of the house’s 15 bedrooms was necessary to offset the £50,000 (NZ$103,000) yearly running cost of the estate.

Nightingale, the pioneer of modern nursing methods, lived in the house as a child with her family between 1821 and 1826 before moving to a larger house in Hampshire. She is said to have written in her diary “it breaks my heart to leave Lea Hurst” at the time.

The property remained in the ownership of the Nightingale family until the First World War, when ownership passed to other inheritors. It was sold in 1946 and a nursing home was established at the house by the Royal Surgical Aid Society.

But the estate became the centre of a two-year row between the incumbent owner Kay and his neighbours, Barry Nix and Sarah Cunningham, who own another property on the Lea Hurst estate known as Lamp Cottage.

They objected to the modifications Kay had made to the main house, saying they breached a covenant signed when the property was purchased by a previous owner in 2005.

They also accused Kay of plotting an “industrial” expansion of his bed and breakfast business after he applied to set up safari-style “glamping” tents in the grounds of the estate during the pandemic.

In July 2020 Kay filed a planning application to construct three glamping tents – dubbed “The Master Safari Lodge” on the house’s website – in a walled garden on the site, but the proposals were refused by council planners.

Kay began selling stays in rooms at Lea Hurst to guests in 2019 and styled the B&B as the “Florence Nightingale Suites” on a website set up to take bookings.

Nix said Kay was “doing whatever he can do to get his own way even if it means deceit” to secure his business interests at Lea Hurst, arguing the planning application was evidence of plans for a major expansion of his holiday lets business.

It was argued that the noise from the traffic of guests visiting the site infringed on a second condition of the covenant forbidding the owners from doing anything that could cause “nuisance annoyance or disturbance to the property”.

Airbnb Airbnb is offering a two-night stay at Shrek’s Swamp in the Scottish Highlands

Nix and Cunningham sought a court injunction in 2021 from the Manchester Business and Property Court to prevent Kay from continuing to let rooms at the house to guests. However, the proceedings were stayed after Kay applied to have the covenant modified the following year.

Judge Higgin ruled that Nix and Cunningham’s fears were “misplaced” and that there was no evidence that modifying the agreement on the house would impact their interests.

He sided with Kay and last week granted his application to modify the deed of covenant to allow for use of the building by paying guests.