I chose life on the road over marriage, career, kids and a mortgage

My name is Lisa Jansen and I’m a digital nomad, author and long-term traveller.

My tiny living journey began six years ago when I was 33. Not feeling drawn to the life most people choose – the one based around marriage, kids, mortgages and careers – I started to wonder what else there is.

I longed for adventure and excitement, but also simplicity and calm. After several months of soul-searching, I realised I wouldn’t find what I was looking for while continuing my busy, career-focused life in Auckland.

Inspired by the idea that if you want change, you have to create space for it, I made a life-altering decision. I bought a campervan, quit my job and set out to explore beautiful New Zealand.

In the beginning, I knew next to nothing about campervans or vanlife. However, thanks to the internet, various mobile apps and friendly fellow campers, it was easy to figure out everything I needed to know. I took to vanlife like a fish to water. There was this sense that I was doing exactly what I was meant to do at that point in my life.

What started as a time-out for a summer turned into several years on the road. Along the way, I met incredible people and learned about myself and life. I challenged society’s expectations and norms, learned to trust myself and follow my own path, and I got to experience the stunning scenery of this country I’m lucky to call home in a way few have.

Thanks to my work experience, a good reputation and a great network, I was able to find remote work as a marketing freelancer. Initially, I was nervous about this, but I soon found that many businesses are happy to work with remote freelancers – as long as they deliver results and are available when needed.

Over the years, I’ve built a successful career as a virtual marketing consultant. In addition, I’ve started to make a bit of money by writing articles for a travel magazine and three books.

One of the most valuable lessons I learned on my journey is one I’ve also heard many other tiny house dwellers talk about: How little I need to be happy. And how liberating it is to have less stuff.

I downsized from a modern and comfortable house in Auckland with a closet full of clothes and shoes and boxes full of random stuff, to an 8m² tiny home on wheels and only the things that could fit in the van – which wasn’t much.

I often get asked if I found it hard to downsize. Truth is, I loved it. It was liberating. It felt like all the extra stuff had been wearing me down, and now the weight was lifted off my shoulders.

Once I started living and travelling in my van, that sense of freedom only grew stronger. Despite having less, I was happier than ever. That in itself was a valuable lesson.

However, it was amplified when I realised the implications: The kind of life that would make me happy wouldn’t require me to work 40-plus hours a week in an office in the city for the next 30-plus years. To me, that is freedom.

To learn more about my journey and life on the road, check out my new book, Life Done Differently: One Woman’s Journey on the Road Less Travelled.

