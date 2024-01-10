Why is it so shameful to admit you have staff? I applaud the housekeeping profession

OPINION: It was the weekend and I, as usual, was on my hands and knees picking up bits of Lego, tidying away trains and marbles and discovering bits of an adult jigsaw puzzle pilfered from another room (our three-year-old’s idea of amusing) while the two children watched a bit of telly.

An animation of Paddington was on, the bear voiced by the brilliant Ben Wishaw, whose tone perfectly sums up the Peruvian mammal’s charm and naivety. But it wasn’t then that I pricked my ears, it was the mention of how Mrs Bird was introduced to Paddington by Mr Brown – as a “relative”.

Now I had long thought that she was the housekeeper at 32 Windsor Gardens – a member of staff; a live-in employee; a multi-tasking, no-nonsense, reliable retainer. There, regardless as to her familial relationships with the various family members, to do work in exchange for money.

The details of the arrangement are not offered in the books by author Michael Bond, but, it seemed, she was live-in and she house-sat while the family were away.

Supplied In the new version, it seems Mrs Bird is a relative of the Brown family.

And, given that the Browns are clearly good people, I mean they take in a bear for God’s sake, she was probably decently remunerated, had food and drink, as well as board and lodging and bills covered, and, again judging by the Brown’s general air of respectability, she would have been on the payroll with the statutory holiday allowance and with monthly pensions contributions.

But now, I discover, it’s more complicated. Mrs Bird, the updated on-screen Paddington stories tell us, is a relative. She’s not just some housekeeper. She’s at the Browns because she’s family.

Doubtless the makers of the animated version, some 60 years after the original books were first published, decided that a character for a mainstream international audience ought not to live in a house where there are staff.

After all, the media tends to be run by left-leaning liberals who are appalled at the idea that people should employ cleaners or cooks. When I’m tired and sad I only have to remind myself of the furore that greeted journalist Tim Dowling’s admission in his Guardian column that he had a cleaner. A scroll through the comments and I’m immediately perked up and back to normal, joyous form.

“Having the cleaning in your own home done is not [alright],” screams one. “You’re the lowest of the low – lower than any snake currently at large in your great big bourgeois house,” howls another. “You and your family are a bunch of lazy sods,” cries one while another laments: “Clean your own f–ing house.”

When Michael Bond was writing in the 1950s, Britain was emerging from wartime and rationing and discovering that a social revolution had taken place. In the 1930s, around a quarter of all women were in domestic service, be it in grand or modest houses. By the 1950s the idea of domestic service had all but disappeared.

Hence the Brown family, having lost its butler, housemaid, scullery maid, kitchen maid, cook and housekeeper leaving it to poor Mrs Bird to multi-task; to cook, clean and serve coffee at breakfast.

Today, head-in-the-sand liberals believe that the social revolution should have done its stuff by now and obliterated the idea of household staff. So let me put my cards on the table and outrage the lefties and most people on X (formerly Twitter).

lev dolgachov/123RF Our housekeeper is in much demand, and was at one point poached to work in a nearby lodge.

We have a housekeeper who cleans (eight hours a week). We love her, and not just because she cleans and tidies and helps make our house ordered and enjoyable to live in. She takes great pride in her work, and also multi-tasks, looking after the children now and then.

She, like many of her ilk, is in much demand. Indeed she was poached early last year to go and work in a smart lodge nearby (the modern equivalent of the shameful theft of one’s cook, as per PG Wodehouse’s Anatole, whom people were constantly trying to pinch from the Travers household).

A few months later and we lured her back (I’m still plotting my ugly revenge), and she finds herself in huge demand. She is a fount of all local knowledge (like Mrs Bird whom Mary Brown describes as knowing “everything about everything”) and intimately acquainted with Somerset’s most dramatic events, from homicides to farm accidents involving severed hands.

She finds it rewarding and varied work and, she says: “Housekeeping is perfect for mums who can drop kids at school at 9am and clean houses until 3pm.”

As for poor, newly woke Mrs Bird, being the relative who housekeeps opens up a whole new can of worms. Was she recently widowed, was she encouraged to move to Windsor Gardens as some kind of faux-favour by the Browns, a sort of “we’ll look after you” offer in which she actually finds herself tied into a type of domestic slavery?

She’s the cared-for relative who works all day and doesn’t even get to go on the Browns’ holidays. Seems like a rum, if not wholly improper, deal to me.

If you were to ask her, the proud, demonstrative, well-organised and rather fierce Scotswoman she seems to be, I reckon she’d much prefer the tag of housekeeper than relative.