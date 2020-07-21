How much does it really cost to install a heat pump?

It turns out having a warm bed at night is cheap as chips but the cost of a hot shower may surprise you.

This article was first published in 2019.

Clean, cheap and safe - heat pumps have long been a favourite of Kiwis seeking to warm up their notoriously cold homes.

We put up with their noise (both inside the house and out) because they offer the kind of warm, dry heat that makes things toasty.

If you're mulling your options and a heat pump is on your list, you should know early on that you're unlikely to get any change from $2300-$3500, but you should regain that in electricity savings over time.

123RF The cost of running of a heat pump is attractive, but the set-up costs can be greater than you think.

Electric heaters are the most cost-effective option to heat small bedrooms and occasionally-used spaces, like an office. But in your large living spaces, a heat pump that runs at triple the efficiency for a fraction of the cost (as low as 20 per cent compared with other forms of electric heating), will more than pay for itself.

SIMON DEVITT/NZIA In large living spaces, a heat pump that runs at triple the efficiency for a fraction of the cost will more than pay for itself.

"Heat pumps use electricity to shift ambient heat from the air outdoors into your home, and can transform each unit (kW) of electricity into three or more units of warmth," Consumer NZ said.

"Plug-in electric heaters convert electricity into warmth with a 1:1 efficiency, so each unit of heat costs 26 cents/kWh, whereas a heat pump produces a kW of heat for 8.5 cents."

No-one's dream Sunday involves research, but you'll literally pay the price for skipping your homework. Consumer NZ's survey found the cost of heat pump installation varied more than the cost of the units themselves, ranging from $750 to $1350.

Make sure the installation cost is included in your quote and get more than one.

SUPPLIED In most cases, the total cost of putting a heat pump in a living area will be $2300 - $3500.

COST BREAKDOWN

1. The unit: $1350 - about $3500

Most living areas will need about a 6 kW capacity unit (the most common).

2. The install (tradies x 2) : $750 - $900

Most heat pumps are installed by a team of two: an electrician and an installer. Your sparky will do the hard wiring. The installer will connect the refrigerant pipes and make sure everything is connected correctly. Both tradies are responsible for weather tightness of any penetrations through external building cladding.

There must be an electrical certificate of compliance issued within 20 days of the work being completed.

In most cases, the total cost of putting a heat pump in a living area will be $2300 - $3500, "depending very much on the unit capacity, brand and the installation specifics", say independent consultants Heat Pump Guys.

"We've had living area heat pumps installed for as low as $2000 (when some units have been on special) and as high as $6500 (very expensive heat pump with a very involved and expensive install including scaffolding in 3 parts of the property), so the range is massive."

THINGS TO CONSIDER

"Some installers up the price of the heat pump unit itself and advertise really cheap installation," says Justin Blackburn of JWB Electrical, who installs two units per week. "There are good and bad installers, so you generally get what you pay for."

To people erring over the mid to high-range price-making decisions, Blackburn says: "The mid-range is still worth looking into over not buying a heat pump at all, if that's all you can afford at the time."

Mid-range systems are good, but just don't quite do the same job as their more expensive counterparts when working with very low, or very high temperatures outside.

He would "definitely not" try to pinch pennies on the unit itself. A decent chunk of the cost is your installation, and if a cheap model breaks down and requires reinstallation, you'll pay twice.

Grants covering two-thirds of the cost for efficient heat pumps are available through the Government's Warmer Kiwi Homes programme.

Heat Pump Guys A heat pump installation will usually require two people: an electrician, and a heat pump installer.

HOW MUCH CAN YOU SAVE ON ELECTRICITY?

Heat pumps are the most efficient way of using electricity to heat your home, says the ECCA. This is because they transfer heat from outside air and in this way produce three to four times more warmth (300-400 per cent efficiency).

This means for every 5kW of heating you pay for around 1.5kW of electric energy. Heat-pump heating is roughly one quarter the cost of electric heating and about one third the cost of gas heating.

All the models in Consumer NZ's database will give three or more times the heat value of every dollar you spend on electricity.

In a decent-sized lounge, with insulation and good curtains, heating a winter temperature eight to 21 degrees with an oil column heater might run up $4.30 per day in electricity costs ($30c/kwh) for a total cost per winter month of $129.

"A heat pump like the Daikin FTXM50 with 4.5 energy stars and COP [coefficient of performance, or ratio of heat out vs electricity in] of 4.55 would produce the same amount of heat for under a dollar a day (95c in fact), so a saving of roughly $100 a month," say the Heat Pump Guys.

However, they find most customers produce more heat though with their heat pump, so are much warmer than with their electric heaters.

IS IT WORTH IT?

"In terms of answering that question, we think the non-cost related benefits of heat pumps, which are often the more important reasons customers install them, need to be considered."

Those benefits include convenience and speed of heating (particularly when matched with a Wi-fi controller, large heating capacity available, ability to cool in summer, air purification and cleaning and de-humidification.

"The heat-pump market is rapidly evolving as customers discover different types like ducted systems to heat a whole house - it's much more common for us to install a multi-room system. It's how the Kiwi lifestyle has evolved - we no longer like to run from pocket of warmth to pocket of warmth in a home. We like to warm as much of it as possible so no matter where we are it's warm and comfortable. "

From April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018, 150,000 heat pumps were sold, and roughly a third of Kiwi homes have one installed.