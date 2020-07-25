Bring It Home: Designer's stunning home a perfect backdrop for business

Quirky, textural, fun, designer Helen Riley-Duddin's creations add whimsy and playfulness to otherwise grown up spaces. You can see how they work in her elegant Oamaru home.

Helen Riley-Duddin Helen Riley-Duddin with Michael, Jemima, 11, Rowan, 6, Sylvie, 3 and Claude, 1 in their Oamaru home.

You create vinyl decals and other decorative pieces for the home.

HELEN: I've always struggled talking about my own work actually. The original concept was to create something halfway between art and play – interactive wall decor, I describe it as.

They're the kinds of things that you would put on the wall, they could be in children's bedrooms, they could be in living spaces, and all family members can interact with them, and they would tell a story and evolve over time.

Helen Riley-Duddin The front room in Helen Riley-Duddin's beautiful Oamaru home is given over to Tinch Design.

I used to design quite large wallscapes around the properties of Resene’s magnetic paint. The concept originally was my designs – they might be tree-scapes or abstract wallpaper-type motifs – could be rearranged and tell a story as they evolve.

I use a lot of textiles that have had another life, vintage wallpapers and fabric scraps, offcuts, remnants, even old garments, sometimes.

Helen Riley-Duddin Helen Riley-Duddin's style is playful and bright.

You use those for the unique colours and textures?

Yes. The interesting thing is, a lot of those old wallpapers you would never use as a contemporary wallpaper now.

But taken out of context and put back on the wall in my designs, they suddenly take on a new life.

It's ironic that they're going back on the wall as a new application.

Helen Riley-Duddin Colour and texture are the touchstones of Helen Riley-Duddin's decor style.

I was drawn to your work by the feathers. I love them.

I used to run a store in Dunedin, a collective design store I founded as a non-profit. The feathers came about at that time because I was wanting to move into more home spaces, not just children's bedrooms.

The feathers have a fold in the middle so that they catch the light. They're just playful. You know how you go for a walk along the beach and you pick up feathers and treasures, and they're always just a little bit different.

I think your style is incredibly playful. How would you describe your aesthetic?

Colour and patterns are my world, I'd say. And playfulness, definitely.

I have four young children. My range, my work, began as a new mother – my youngest is a few months old – so a lot of my personal style evolves around family life.

It’s that concept, halfway between art and play, so playful but beautiful and not just art. I like interactive and non-permanent things in the home.

Things that change with your taste and style?

Yes! Our home now is a very grand, turn of the [20th] century villa, but our last home was an ex-state house from the 1950s in Dunedin. Completely different.

I've looked at some of my old pictures from our old home and it's the same stuff that we own and it's still my same style, but very different spaces that we have them displayed in. What’s consistent is a playfulness and also “mix and not match”.

I find that sort of thing incredibly energising.

I've always loved an interplay between – if we're talking about furniture – old traditional things and contemporary technologies, applications or surfaces.

Helen Riley-Duddin The Riley-Duddins moved to Oamaru from Dunedin because they fell in love with the house.

Did you have a huge reno job on your hands when you moved in?

No, we actually left Dunedin because we found this house and it stole our hearts, so we were determined to make it work.

We feel very lucky here. It's been very well looked after by all the owners. There's a lot we have done as well, but there was a lot we haven't needed to do, which was a good fit for us.

There are a lot of original heritage features, which are really cherished and precious. But what I love about this house is it tells a story about the decades.

There are aluminium windows and there is wallpaper from the 70s and doors and joinery from the 70s. But it tells the story of the materials and technology of the time, which makes us feel free to really make it our own, evolving space.

You're not feeling obliged to keep it pristine and original.

And with contemporary lighting, you're forced to look up, and that's when you really appreciate the ornate ceilings and cornices. That's when it really pays off.

Helen Riley-Duddin/Stuff.co.nz Helen Riley-Duddin's design revolves around family life.

Your store is also in the front room. How do you keep the divide between your workspace and your home space?

Interestingly, it just feels really natural, like a really obvious solution for us. I've always worked from home.

When our fourth kid was born, I felt like I just didn't have as much time to produce my range.

So, I thought, well, maybe I can showcase other New Zealand designers as well.

Helen Riley-Duddin Helen Riley-Duddin has always worked from home, so having her studio and shop in the front room works for her.

The public are really respectful of being in my home, so it works.