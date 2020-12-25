Ding Dong Merrily: Five Christmas Day troubleshooting tips

It’s your first year hosting Christmas, you’re nervous, but you got this.

After all, how hard can it be, right? Everyone’s arriving at 12, pressies at 1, lunch at 1.30, before sacking out on the couch to watch Bridgerton on Netflix.

Everyone’s gone by 4, when you can finally relax. It’s all going to plan, when you open the oven to find your carefully sculpted Pavlova has completely flopped.

Olivia Galletly Happy Pavlova day!

Then suddenly, raised voices in the living room as Uncle Stan starts tunelessly bellowing the American national anthem, Timmy starts crying because Cousin Ralph broke his new toy, and Aunt Janice in a snit because everyone forgot she was coming and didn’t get her a gift... Christmas, ruined.

But not to fear, here are five ways to fix Christmas when it falls over:

EMERGENCY GIFTS

Kira auf der Hiede/UNSPLASH If you forgot someone's gift, or have an unexpected visitor, don't panic.

Don’t forget that some dairies and service stations are open till midday, so there’s still time to get a box of Roses or some window wiper blades (at a pinch).

If you’ve got an old jar, some brown sugar and olive or coconut oil, you’ve got the makings of a homemade sugar scrub, tart it up with some Christmas tinsel.

Take a tip from that heartstring pulling advert that’s on at the moment, and take five minutes to draw up some “time coupons”, dishes, gardening, a day out, car washing, anything you can think of that you can do for them during the year. Make a commitment to follow through on them, too.

FLOPPED PAV

Nicola Galloway We can’t all make perfect mini berry pavs like this one.

As long as the silly thing is cooked, and not burnt (Sorry, I can’t help you with that one!) you can still eat it.

The best way is to turn your Pavlova fixings – fruit and cream – into Eton Mess, a classic English dessert usually made from broken meringue pieces and the above ingredients. With this recipe, start from step two, since you already have the meringue.

Alternatively, slather on a mountain of whipped cream and hope no one notices, this has worked for me in the past.

Not even making a pav because they’re too finicky? Don’t be daft, let Dan Lepard talk you through the process here.

BROKEN PRESSIES

KERSENA MAKAGOVNA/UNSPLASH A crying kid who's just broken his new Christmas present has the power to upend your whole day.

Avert real disaster before the cousins even arrive, by getting your kids to put their favourites away while guests are there. They’ll be excited and want to show them off, but make them a deal about staying up late to play with them when everyone’s gone.

If there is a break, tell them you’ll take them to get it replaced first thing on Boxing Day.

Sorry, but them’s the breaks, mate.

POLITICAL WAR

RICKY WILSON Tell your rowdy uncle to leave his Maga hat at home.

When I was a kid it was some nitwit bringing up the Springbok tour that always brought a rowdy end to the festivities. These days, there are any number of social and political divides families have to navigate.

To avert a blazing row, address it with everyone when they arrive – no politics at the dinner table or afterwards when everyone’s had a couple and they’re flopped in front of the TV. Assign your kids and the nieces and nephews a grown-up to distract when the conversation starts sound too “boring”.

And don’t forget, it’s your house, you decide how much folks have to drink. If anyone’s getting too troublesome, cut them off.

ANYTHING ELSE

MATT SEYMOUR/UNSPLASH When in doubt, make a cup of tea and give yourself a time out.

There’s (almost) nothing that can’t be solved with a glass of bubbles, a cup of tea, or a decent first aid kit.

Give yourself a time out, and come back to the problem when you’ve cooled down a little. Don’t forget, shops are open again in 24 hours, and there’s always next year to get the big day right.

And, just in case, here’s a list of emergency plumbers that might even be working on Christmas Day. Roll on Boxing day.