The blind man who moved to one of the remotest parts of Otago

HAMISH MCNEILLY/STUFF Terry Bartlett, who is blind, and his partner Sue Oliver have moved to one of the most remote places in Otago.

Terry Bartlett woke up early one morning to the sound of a door being smashed and people screaming.

The dispute in the neighbouring Mosgiel flat prompted the 51-year-old to look for a new place to live.

And he has found paradise – in one of the remotest parts of Otago.

Bartlett, who has been blind since birth, now lives in a rented house at Owaka Valley, about 16km from the South Otago township of Owaka, population 300, and a 90-minute drive from Dunedin.

READ MORE:

* Madeleine Sami reveals which Great Kiwi Bake Off judge is 'brutal'

* Pedestrian haven created as top of Trafalgar St re-closes to traffic

* South Canterbury coach confident side can win maiden Meads Cup title



“It is beautiful,’’ Bartlett said. “It is like being in another country, another world.”

The smell of fresh grass and the country air are particularly evocative for Bartlett.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Terry Bartlett, 51, and his partner Sue Oliver, 59, share a joke together.

He grew up on a South Otago farm, but from the age of five was sent to Homai in Auckland, a specialist school for the blind and visually impaired, where he was educated for the next decade.

So returning to the area was a homecoming of sorts.

“It is like returning to somewhere you never wanted to leave in the first place, but you knew you had to,” Bartlett said of his return.

“I don’t want people to think that I’m blind so I have to sit in the corner ... I don’t want that.”

Bartlett first met Sue Oliver, 59 about five years ago, and the pair “just kind of gelled”.

“It kind of spiralled from there,” she said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Bartlett and Oliver have found happiness in a remote part of New Zealand.

She recalled him asking her to be his ‘pilot’, or sight guide, at a Toastmasters’ event, and being shocked when he touched her arm. She had lost her husband Les just months before.

“It went from total panic to quite comfortable,” Oliver said of the pair, who will celebrate five years together in November.

The couple had been living in Bartlett’s Kāinga Ora flat in Mosgiel, but the incident next door prompted them to step away from public housing.

Their basic expenses were met via his supportive living payment, but as they were outside of the Government housing agency it also meant Oliver could work if he wanted to and they would not be penalised.

The couple said moving to the Owaka Valley meant they also had a much larger house, which also came with land, including a productive vegetable garden.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Bartlett and Oliver have moved to Owaka Valley.

“Who is paying seven bucks for a cauliflower? ‘Not I, said the wolf’,’’ Bartlett said.

“In my young chauvinistic days I always thought I needed someone to drive, cook and read for me ... I can do all the rest.”

He noted there were people in the local farming community who had people with disabilities in their families, but treated them as people.

“That is how I grew up, I wasn’t put in a corner.”

“I’ve been blind all my life ... people think disabled means disconnected. I’m not disconnected. Part of me might be, but I’m not.”

Moving to an isolated rural community had been anything but isolating for Bartlett, who enjoys amateur radio and playing the drums.

“But most importantly I’ve got Sue.”

The only downside of living in a rural environment was that people were reluctant to lend him a chainsaw for chopping branches.

“I really want one.”

If this story had an impact on you, please become a Stuff supporter. Make a contribution We know what matters to Otago. We know you’re fiercely loyal, and that your spirit - just like your historic buildings - have been shaped by your pioneering history. We know that tourism, housing and the environment are key issues in this region. We need help from our readers to make sure those issues are reported on thoroughly and independently. If Stuff is a regular part of your day, please consider becoming a supporter. You can make a contribution from as little as $1. Be part of our story, and help us tell yours. Become a supporter

- Stuff