A cheap house and a 90-second commute: Family's no-brainer move from city to Coast

Calum and Cara Stannett live in Greymouth with their two children

Since trainee GP Calum Stannett moved to the West Coast he has sold his car. With the office a 90-second walk away, he didn’t need it.

He and wife Cara Stannett moved to the West Coast six months ago after selling their house in Christchurch.

They were able to buy a fully renovated five-bedroom character home in Greymouth with enough left over to allow Cara to stay at home looking after their two young children.

Originally from the south of Scotland, Calum Stannett moved to New Zealand three years ago to continue his medical training.

Like much of New Zealand, the West Coast has been battling a GP shortage.

The Royal New Zealand College of GPs future workforce report, released this year describes a profession “in crisis” and warns trainee numbers would need to increase from 200 annually to 300 from next year to meet demand.

The Government is hoping to solve the problem by fast-tracking visas for overseas based general practice doctors.

Supplied Calum and Cara Stannett with their children Skye and Fife.

Stannett met Cara shortly after arriving in New Zealand and they initially settled in Christchurch.

Cara had worked on the West Coast as a geologist and always wanted to move back. Six months ago, the family relocated to Greymouth.

“A lot of our interests are here,” Calum Stannett said.

“We really enjoy getting into the outdoors and tramping, and the opportunities over here are just amazing.”

Supplied The West Coast is the most affordable region in New Zealand

He got a job at Coastal Health, and was revelling in his new 90-second commute.

“I can come home for lunch and am here pretty quick when I finish at the end of my day. It makes such a difference not having [to] drive.”

Cara said house prices on the West Coast were “incredibly affordable” compared to the bigger centres.

“If you’re sick of the city life...then I’d highly recommend letting go of the preconceptions that most Kiwis have about the place,” she said. “Yep you will get wet, but there’s a tonne of beaut days to balance it out.”

The West Coast is the most affordable region in New Zealand.

The average house price is just $323,535, compared to the national average of $983,464, according to estimates by Infometrics.

It is also a leader in affordability.

The average house costs only 3.9 times the average household income in the region. The national rate is 8.6.

Supplied Calum and Skye Stannett enjoy the outdoors on the West Coast.

Development West Coast chief executive Heath Milne said businesses were crying out for staff.

Over the past year there has been 106 new filled jobs on the West Coast.

Job numbers increased from 14,763 in October 2021 to 14,869 in October 2022, according to Statistics New Zealand.

“Moving to the West Coast is a great way to get ahead in your career, get on the property ladder, while also improving your work-life balance,” Milne said.