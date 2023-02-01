Interest is surging in this ancient craft, with no special skills required and it's therapeutic too

Punch needle embroidery is a very simple, yet versatile craft. Here's how to make a little patch that can be turned into several things.

It’s a sweltering day in late summer, not a cloud in the sky, when we pull up outside Palliser Ridge farm’s shearing shed. The smell of the farmyard and a riot of cicadas hits the minute I open the car door – a proper Kiwi rural idyll.

Estate manager Lisa Portas and her children are waiting to greet us. She ushers us into the cool, pungent interior of the shed: This is a working shearing shed, the smell of lanolin is thick in the air, and we're about to put some of the wool shorn here to good use.

We’re at a punch needling workshop with rug artist Leah Creaven. Leah uses electric tufting machines – two-handed things that look like a cross between something from a builder’s tool kit and a homemade AK-47 - to “draw” patterns and designs in loops and dashes of wool on canvas.

We won’t be using the tufting guns today, however. We’ll be learning the analogue method, the ancient art of the punch needle embroidery, one of the most versatile and simple crafts I’ve ever learned.

The history of punch needles is shrouded in mystery, as so many of the best crafts are. In the US it’s sometimes called Russian embroidery, or igolochky, from the Russian word for the little hollow needles used to push the wool through fabric, igolochka.

Kylie Klein Nixon/Stuff The limits are defined only by your imagination.

Other histories give the craft ancient Egyptian or ancient Greek roots, but whatever the case, the technique has had a huge surge of interest in the past couple of years. I reckon that’s down to both the versatility of the craft – there is almost no soft furnishing or item of clothing you can’t make with punch hole embroidered fabric – and ease with which even the most artistically challenged amongst us can make something genuinely stunning.

The method is simple: wool is threaded through a hollow needle, and out a hole in the tip. You punch the needle through a canvas backing fabric repeatedly, leaving loops of wool on the other side which crowd together and stay in place as you “draw” your design.

Kylie Klein Nixon/Stuff A cushion cover of Monstera leaves and hibiscus.

That’s it, that’s the whole technique. No fancy knots, delicate touch or special skills required – if you’ve ever tapped the tip of a pen on to a pad of paper, congratulations! You know the basics of punch needling.

Of course, that’s not all there is to it – that’s why workshops like Leah’s are so great – even though the technique is simple, there are so many things you can do with it.

You don’t need to be able to draw particularly well – there are loads of punch needle designs on the Internet. But even a few wavy lines that look a bit like hills, or waves, or trees in a forest can be effective. The complexity comes from the colour of the wool, and the texture of the stitches.

The thickness of the wool, the depth of the loops, and the side you punch from, add texture.

Punching from the back creates loops of wool on the front of the piece, tufting; punching from the front creates flat stitches, more like embroidery. Varying the thickness of the wool and depth of the loops can also add texture. You can punch any thickness of wool or thread – there are needles for everything from thin embroidery silk to chunky wool. Needles cost as little as $5, or as much as $50 for a full set of wooden needles.

Monk’s cloth, loose-weave cotton or linen, is commonly used as the backing because it shifts to allow needles through without damaging the cloth. Once you have punched your design, you can turn the piece into bags, clothes, patches, cushion covers, wall art, stuffed animals, rugs, earings and brooches – you name it – the limit is really only your imagination and creativity.

Kylie Klein Nixon/Stuff The completed footstool with its new cover.

At Palliser Ridge, Leah has frames of fabric to work on, made from a cheap canvas picture frame – she just swapped the hard painting canvas for the monk’s cloth.

We pick from some simple, graphic designs – birds, flowers, an alpine mountain reflected in the water – and trace them onto the cloth. Then using skeins of gorgeous, hand-dyed Palliser Ridge wool, we start punching our patterns.

Because the method is slow and rhythmic, we can chat easily. It feels like one of those old-fashioned sewing circles our great-grandmothers would have known well, very cosy and genteel. Not gonna lie, the act of quietly stabbing something over and over is pretty cathartic too.

Kylie Klein Nixon/Stuff The completed punch needle “drawing” on my wall, next to a landscape by Maisie Klein (my Nana). The colours matched by happy coincidence.

At the end of the session, I’ve created a pretty alpine scene for my wall, and I’m already planning the next project I can do with this new skill and tool.

Palliser Ridge lambs wool is available online and from the woolshed store. LV Textiles, Leah Creaven’s business, sells monk’s cloth. Punch needle starter kits are about $10 at The Warehouse.