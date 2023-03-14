Long-running saga about a man and his ark is over

Just Doi outside his Aramoana home - a boat - which initially raised the ire of authorities.

A protracted legal stoush between a property owner who built a boat on his land and a council is over after the parties reached an agreement.

Just Doi,​ who lives in the Otago coastal township of Aramoana, began building an ark on his property 15 years ago, but not before checking with the Dunedin City Council.

The council later argued that the boat-shaped structure was a house, which meant it was subject to building regulations.

In 2018, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment became involved, even using a naval architect to review the structure, known as Tohora.

While the initial draft determination ruled that Tohora was indeed a partially completed boat, the council appealed against the decision.

It was later ruled that Doi, who was building the vessel due to concern over rising sea waters, would be given time to convert it into a “boat”, including removing four windows above the waterline.

But three years later Doi said the project to make the ark watertight was delayed due to bureaucrats.

“They fight, I dance,” he said.

The council argued he had not obtained code of compliance certificates or removed features “not compatible with a boat used in navigation”, or demolished the structure by the end of 2020.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Just Doi next to his Aramoana home - a boat - which is causing ripples.

That non-compliance meant he faced potential prosecution and a maximum fine of $200,000, and $20,000 a day for each day thereafter.

The stress of the case – particularly the possibility of losing his home – also affected his health, he said.

“I’m not trying to get away with anything. I’m just trying to live a decent life and not bother anyone.”

On Monday Doi confirmed an agreement had been reached.

“I am delighted that the council has now acknowledged Tohora is a vessel and not a house, just as I had honestly told them throughout this protracted process.

“I always seek positive solutions and I am delighted that the council is now content.’’

The matter was now resolved, a council spokesperson confirmed.