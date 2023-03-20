How to create a wonderful outdoor area for all seasons

New Zealand's varied climate sees kiwis seek a covered outdoor living area that can be used comfortably, all year round.

Our generally temperate climate in New Zealand sees us relishing time spent outdoors – especially during summer- and the outdoor living concept is seen regularly both in our newbuilds and in renovations to older, existing homes.

Check out almost any real estate advertisement and you'll likely see reference to the all-important indoor-outdoor flow – where the transition from one space to another is practically seamless.

A covered outdoor living area can be used comfortably, all year round. Children are able to play safely, while washing dries quickly, even if it's raining. A covered barbecue and spa bring a resort-like vibe and if you don't have a garage, covered parking spots are ideal for road vehicles or boats.

Shades Direct was established over 20 years ago and has a network of dedicated independent owner-operators, based throughout New Zealand. They are best in class in terms of workmanship and quality materials, using 80 x 50, 3mm construction grade aluminium, 316 marine grade stainless steel fixings and polycarbonate roofing.

Their people are passionate about what they do and have the skills and product knowledge to help transform your own outside space, at a price that won't break the bank. What's more, you'll be adding significant value to your property.

As an added bonus, you'll deal with the same people from start to finish of the planning, manufacturing and installation for your project and Shades Direct operators produce and warrant their own bespoke designs – ensuring that they are relevant to your particular region's weather conditions.

SUPPLIED Shades Direct's Outsider range awnings and canopies are built using marine-grade structural aluminium, in order to withstand high winds and remain rust-free.

Outsider Awnings – are one of Shade Direct's prime products and can be produced in a size to suit your needs. They are solid and durable with simple clean lines, you can opt for a flat or an arched-style roof and the frames can be powder-coated in any colour of your choice to allow them to blend in perfectly with the rest of your property.

Shades Direct awnings comply fully with the New Zealand Building Code, so you can be confident that your new addition ticks all the relevant boxes with your local council.

With recent, unprecedented weather events in mind, it's worth considering that Shades Direct's awnings are built using construction grade aluminium and marine-grade stainless steel fixings, engineered to withstand very high winds. Plus, the SolaSafe polycarbonate roofing blocks up to 99% of UV rays, perfect for NZ's naturally high ultraviolet levels.

SUPPLIED You can opt for a flat or an arched-style roof and the frames can be powder-coated in any colour of your choice to allow them to blend in perfectly with the rest of your property.

Clearspan Awnings are similarly, bespoke made-to-measure – in this case, 6.0mm thick Polycarbonate roofing - also with 99% UV block.

Folding Arm Awnings are great so do check out this innovative range from Shades Direct. Custom-made, they range from 2.8 to 5.8 metres wide, depending on the space available and have extensive 2.5-3.5 metre arm projection.

This is all great news because it provides the ability to control the amount of shelter or shade that's required – with manual or electric operational options - and Folding Arm Awnings come in a choice of three powder coat colours, plus a huge range of fabric colours.

While any one of these excellent products has the potential to completely transform your exterior rest and recreation spaces, you can then go one step further and install outdoor screens to ensure your covered outdoor area is useable all seasons.

SUPPLIED Fitted Mesh Outdoor screens mean you can enjoy views of your garden with the all-important privacy, protection from insects and keep the littlies closed in while still enjoying fresh air. Plus, it's the perfect set up for a winter BBQ.

Fitted Mesh Outdoor screens mean you can enjoy views of your garden with the all-important privacy or, if you'd prefer, Shades Direct also offers clear PVC screens.

Once your space is this well-protected from the elements, all kinds of possibilities present themselves. From sophisticated, outdoor kitchens, with space for entertaining to luxury zen-like spa spaces, you can easily tailor the area to fit your own tastes and requirements.

If you're feeling inspired now, your local Shades Direct agent will be pleased to run through what's possible at your place. Whether its shelter or shade you need, you wont beat Shades Direct's quality, service, communication, experience and longevity in the industry.

