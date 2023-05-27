Harness the blues

Gone are the days when walls were white, white or white. While the slick Scandi look is still on-trend, adding splashes of colour to key walls, pieces of furniture, and spaces and adding more individualised personality to a home is becoming more and more popular.

Ready to infuse some colour into your home but stuck on a colour choice? Consider blue. Traditionally perceived as a cold colour and frequently snubbed for something a little more upbeat, blue is enjoying a bit of a reboot. With myriad shades to match every mood – blue or not – blue is a versatile colour that can be applied in just about any situation.

Nature gazer

One of the key reasons blue is such a versatile colour inside the home is its ability to connect us with the world outside.

You'll find blue everywhere you look in nature, from the sparkling blues of summer seas to the ever-changing hues of the sky. When used indoors, coupling this versatile colour with other shades has the innate ability to connect us with nature far beyond our four walls.

Sandy beiges paired with blue conjure up visions of the seaside at the height of summer, while leafy greens and blue help us feel grounded, much like when the sun comes out after it's been raining. Deep blues coupled with pops of golden yellow bring sunflower fields to mind, but when combined with bright white it oozes crisp, clean Cape Cod vibes and exquisite Chinese pottery intricately patterned with animals and birds.

Versatile vibrance

Blue comes from the cool side of the colour wheel, but that doesn't make it a cold decorating colour – unless you want it to be, of course. Deep, dark shades of blue can bring a warmth to a room that other colours just can't do. On the flipside, paler blues can create a soft, almost-neutral look to create a calming, harmonious effect in a room you want to set aside for relaxation.

Blue is commonly perceived as a relaxing, peaceful colour, which makes it a good choice for a bedroom or study where you want to create a harmonious space. Its natural connection with water also makes it a popular choice for a bathroom. It's also suitable in rooms that get full sun throughout the day because it doesn't reflect the sun like other pale colours do.

Luxury lounging

The most obvious way to infuse a new colour into a living space is to paint a feature wall (or more than one if you're feeling brave). Use a deep, velvety shade like Resene Indian Ink and Resene King Tide to create a luxurious, harmonious zone like an intimate adults' lounge or library. Layer colours, textures, and design elements on top of this like leather sofas, wooden bookcases and side tables, long-pile rugs to sink your feet into, and deep green leafed plants (a fireplace with a wooden mantle would really top the look off).

Bryce Carleton The entranceway on the left features Resene Duck Egg Blue for the wall, with the floor in a lighter shade of Resene Quarter Duck Egg Blue. The hall table continues the blue theme and is painted in Resene Slipstream. The mirror and vase are painted in cool Resene Raindance and the hook rack is in neutral Resene Truffle. The living area on the right features the wall in Resene Solitude, watercolour mural in Resene FX Paint Effects medium mixed with Resene Tussock, Resene Saratoga,Resene Elephant, Resene Pirate Gold,Resene Calico,Resene Cobblestone and Resene Bubble White and floor in Resene Chino. Sideboard in Resene Elephant with drawers in Resene Half Copyrite and handles in Resene Chino, nesting coffee tables in Resene Saratoga and Resene Tussock, tall jug vase (with eucalyptus) in Resene Half Copyrite, large bowl in Resene Calico, large round vase in Resene Elephant, tealight holder in Resene Kombi and coasters in Resene Solitude. Chair and lamp from Freedom, cushion from Adairs.

Cool, calm, collected

Resene Duck Egg Blue in all its variants is one of those versatile hues that can be used in just about any space to create just about any vibe. Used in an entranceway it offers guests a clean and chic welcome to your home. Applied to a bedroom or formal dining room it creates a cooling, calming effect conducive to rest and relaxation.

SUPPLIED Resene Dusted Blue adds character to the walls in this bedroom.

Old-school charm

Used in the right application, certain shades of blue can infuse old-school character into modern living. From a restored villa to a brand-new townhouse that's searching for a unique point of difference, a blue like Resene Dusted Blue can invite all the charm of the Victorian era into your home with just a splash of colour. Use it in a bedroom and balance it out with white trims, shutters, and linen to create a clean, peaceful vibe.

Cocooning effect

To create a space that feels all-consumingly grounded, consider a smouldering navy like Resene Coast or Resene New Denim Blue. Used in a space where you want to feel immediately warm and comfortable, navy shades create an atmosphere that instantly feels like a hug. Pair it with a contrasting colour like Resene Quarter Emerge to create a panelling look that makes the space feel elongated, then layer it with deep and dark linens and cushions. Finally, add a pop of colour like mustard or burnt orange in the form of a luxurious occasional chair you'll never want to drag yourself out of.

Other-worldly ultramarine

For big, bold, and worldly exotic, browse Resene's new limited-edition blues.

The Resene Beyond the Sea ultramarine palette is made up of six bold blues, ranging from blackened ultramarine blue to an energetic lighter blue, and are the first instances that this ultramarine pigment has been used to make paint here in New Zealand. Use Resene Ultramarine or Resene Azur d'Acre to add an intense pop of colour to your space, then balance it out with a deep, velvety, moody navy like Resene Artiste or Resene Wild Blue Yonder.

What's your favourite shade of blue? Take our poll below.

Visit your local Resene ColorShop to speak with an expert or visit habitatbyresene.co.nz/blue to see how you could bring blue into your home.