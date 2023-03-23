Water, electricity and fibre: The three essential utilities for your home

Have you ever stopped to think about the things you simply can’t live without?

We're talking about the absolute necessities that keep us going, day in and day out.

Water, electricity and shelter are all undoubtedly essential. But, in this day and age, there's one more thing that should belong on that list — a fibre broadband connection.

You might be thinking, "Wait, what…? A fibre connection is just as important as water and electricity?" And the answer is a resounding yes. Let's dive into why.

First off, a fibre connection is the fastest and most reliable type of internet connection available.

You might not realise it, but you rely on the internet for countless things every day — from checking your email to streaming your favourite TV shows.

And just like you need water and electricity to function, you need a fast and reliable internet connection to stay connected to the world.

When you have a fibre connection in your home, you can rest assured that your internet speeds will be lightning-fast and reliable.

This means you can easily stream your favourite shows without buffering, have video calls without interruption, and even play games online without annoying delays.

But that's not all — a fibre connection can also increase the value of your home.

In fact, according to research conducted by real estate agency Bayleys, house prices in suburbs with access to ultra-fast broadband outperformed those in areas that the improved infrastructure had yet to reach.

SUPPLIED It's important to do your research and ask questions when you're shopping for a new internet connection.

The world of broadband can be confusing. There are so many different types of connections, speeds and plans to choose from.

It can be overwhelming, especially if you're not particularly tech-savvy.

That's why it's important to do your research and ask questions when you're shopping for a new internet connection.

Moving house is an exciting time, but don't forget to reconnect to fibre broadband in your new home.

To make sure you're connected in time for moving day, it's best to get in touch with your internet service provider as soon as you know you're moving.

svetikd If you are moving house don't forget to reconnect to fibre broadband in your new home.

At Tuatahi First Fibre, they understand that moving can be a daunting task.

That's why they've created a helpful checklist to make your move as seamless as possible. Download the free Moving checklist from their website.

The checklist covers everything from packing tips to changing your address. They've even included a section to remind you to check for fibre internet availability in your new area.

A fibre connection is just as important as water and electricity in our modern-day world.

It keeps us connected, entertained and productive. So, make sure to prioritise your fibre connection before you move into your new home.

Don't hesitate to ask for help from Tuatahi First Fibre's Fibre Connect team if you're feeling overwhelmed by the world of broadband.

After all, Tuatahi First Fibre exists to help you connect better!