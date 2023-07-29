Gone loco: the Dunedin backyard transformed into a railway

Dunedin man Jarrod Hodson has converted his section into a homage to the railways, including adding a locomotive cab.

It started with a railway line and a jigger on his property, but then Jarrod Hodson wanted to upsize in a very big way.

‘’The initial plan was only ever to be that small piece of rail ... but with me, I kind of materialise things in my head, and it just grows and grows and grows.’’

‘’I just don’t do things by halves,’’ Hodson said as he looks out of the window of his Ravensbourne home, at the large repainted locomotive on his lawn.

‘’Sometimes I have to pinch myself, and I think, I’ve got a loco in my backyard.’’

The Canadian-built locomotive was 64-years-old and had previously been involved in Auckland commuter rail, and then after it was remodelled it worked on the West Coast and then Otago and Southland.

The Dunedin man sourced that locomotive engine, DC4473 to those playing at home, from a local scrapyard.

Hodson would source rails from that scrapyard when he spotted the locomotive, and ‘’I just thought how cool is that’’.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Jarrod Hodson with his locomotive cab installed at his Dunedin property.

His backyard railway featured on Stuff 15 months ago, but Hodson soon made plans to widen those plans and incorporate the locomotive.

‘’It was a really good opportunity.’’

‘’I patiently waited for seven months, that the South African railways didn’t want it.’’

Jarrod Hodson/Supplied The locomotive cab has been restored.

Sourcing the seven-tonne locomotive for $0, he had spent some 200 hours and $2000 restoring it, and it has ‘’effectively been rebuilt’’.

The locomotive sits on house piles rather than its former bogie – the wagon underneath.

Hodson said if he ever sold the home, his collection could go to a local museum.

Jarrod Hodson/Supplied The locomotive cab goes on another journey.

His next project was to build a sleep-out on the back of the lookout, which would be an option ‘’for the real train buff’’ when it becomes a hosted AirBnB.

His property, which included a sign of a locomotive at the front, often attracted visitors on weekends and he was more than happy to show people around.

Hodson said his love of trains stemmed from his time going to school in the United Kingdom, and having the main line behind it.

Jarrod Hodson/Supplied It is a family affair on the Hodson property.

‘’I remember being mesmerised.’’

The love of all things railways was a hard thing to describe ‘’once it is in your blood’’, he said.

The project had the support of his partner, despite digging-up her garden to accommodate the locomotive, and he had plans to construct planter boxes in the shape of coal wagons as a concession.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Jarrod Hodson installed this sign at the front of his property.

‘’She has been really supportive, this is a dream.’’

He also often worked on the project with his two sons, aged 10 and 16, ‘’and they love it’’.

Hodson was documenting his project on his Facebook page, Crazy Garden Railway New Zealand.