What's it like to live in one of Aotearoa's sunniest - and one of the least sunny - places?

Nelson (right) had the most sun this year, while Wellington (left) had the least.

There's no denying the sun makes us feel good, but then again too much of it can be a health hazard, so just what's it like living in one of the sunniest - and one of the least sunny - spots in Aotearoa?

While the figures change from month to month and year to year, two of our team are in great positions to judge: Senior Homed reporter Kylie Klein Nixon lives in the capital, and Homed editor Joanna Davis lives in Nelson, places judged by the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) as the sunniest and least sunny as we entered summer.

These are our experiences of living at either end of the country’s sunshine spectrum.

Wellington

According to Niwa stats, a good day in Wellington – which you cannot beat, by the way – happens only about 7% of the time. The rest of the year my lovely city by the sea is wet, windy, wild and generally a bit of a mess.

In November, things might even have been worse. While Nelson was frying with more than 2000 sun hours, out of all the main centres, we got the least.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI We had the least sun in November, but Wellingtonians know how to make the most of the few days of great weather we get.

The weather can be so challenging in Wellington, I’ve had pals move out of the region because of it. But I’ve always loved Wellington’s changeable, dramatic, unpredictable, climate. Sure, it can flash from angelic to toddler-throwing-a-temper-tantrum in the space of an hour, but that’s made us resilient.

Wellingtonians leave the house prepared for anything the climate can throw at them. Show me a local who doesn't have an umbrella, a spare cardie, flip-flops and a tube of sunblock in their car, and I’ll show you a recent transplant.

It’s not always easy living the four-season-a-day life. This morning, for example, I popped the cushions on my outdoor chairs, and put up the sun brolly in anticipation of a charming outdoor lunch to break up my work-from-home day. By 12, however, the wind was raging, and I was racing outside to nab the brolly before it Mary Poppins-ed itself into the neighbour’s backyard.

Stuff Heavy swells hit Lyall Bay Parade in March – we get all the seasons, sometimes in one day.

Yes, Wellington is exactly as windy as you’ve heard. Great news for sailors and people who like flying kites, less fun for folks who like their roses to keep their petals, or to sit in their gardens and congratulate themselves on a job well done.

Our gardens bear the brunt of the Wellington climate – Camellia-growers in the region know what I’m talking about. The delicate blooms often last only a day or two before the wind has beaten them to an inelegant rusty brown.

If you’re on the flat, it’s either close to the sea, so hard to grow anything except ice plants, in the shade of one hill or another, so hard to grow vege reliably, or in one of the region’s many soggy spots. But that just means you celebrate your green thumb wins all the harder.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff You can’t beat Wellington on a good day.

Our gardens can also thrive in the warm-wet spring-summer climate rollercoaster. It’s shaping up to be the warmest year on record yet again, and with so much rain in the Hutt Valley this year, my garden is lush, and full to bursting with flowers.

I can’t complain about it being only mildly sunny, if it means I can keep working in the garden on a good day, all day. We still need appropriate sun protection (hats, sleeves and sunblock, natch). But the heat rarely gets oppressive. In short, I wouldn’t swap the tantrumming toddler for anything more “pleasant”.

A busy Tāhunanui Beach in Nelson during a 4.4 metre high tide.

Nelson

When my colleague asked me to write about living in the sunniest place in the country for this article, I’d just come back from lunch at a cafe where I sat at an outdoor table, and was sincerely regretting not wearing sunscreen as I felt the heat soak into my bare arms.

As is often the case here in Nelson, it was just another day when the sun shone brightly from a cloudless blue sky.

In fact, I was feeling annoyed at having to come back inside and sit at my computer. And maybe that’s the downside of living in this beautiful climate: Sometimes you can’t immerse yourself in it.

I wasn’t born here, so decent weather doesn’t feel like a birthright. In fact, I was born in Wellington, and spent more than two decades in Christchurch. I remember the Canterbury climate as grey. Winter was long.

Sometimes I’d have a dog to walk along the South or New Brighton beaches, which was mostly an experience of steeling yourself to endure under dull skies, with the prevailing easterly extracting any remaining joy from the outing.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Holiday makers swim in the Pelorus river near the SH6 road bridge in-between Nelson and Blenheim.

Still, I was surprised to see Nelson in the top sunniest spot, only because in recent years I know we’ve been beaten by Blenheim, Whakatāne, and the Taranaki region. But Niwa’s report from November 2023 (the most recent at the time of writing) clearly showed wider Nelson in front with 2397 hours of sunlight, compared with the Mackenzie Basin (2330 hours), Tasman (2323 hours, and on Nelson’s doorstep anyway), and Taranaki (2292 hours).

There are other downsides, I guess. The sun has faded the colour out of the kanuka and manuka flowers in my tattoo. Sunhats are compulsory for children at school most of the year, and some of us have trouble keeping up with that level of life admin. (You’re all but reported to authorities if you don’t slather the little ones in sunscreen morning, noon and night.) And it’s too hot to skate with protective gear on at the indoor rink at the height of summer.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Little Kaiteriteri Beach in Nelson’s neighbouring Tasman region on a hot summer's day.

Those complaints are a stretch, I know, especially that last one, but I had to think of something to counter all the goodness: that extra Vitamin D, the ability to eat outdoors nine months a year, lots of swimming without a wetsuit, dog-walking on yet another bright day, sending kids to even winter sports and not worrying they’ll freeze half to death.

Overall, it’s the sheer feel-good factor. I don’t know why everyone’s not clamouring to live here.