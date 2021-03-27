A home organiser's realistic tips for keeping your place orderly

I have a confession: My house is not perfectly organised all the time. My cereal is not arranged by colour, I need to do some filing, and my kitchen island has a few items on it that don't belong there.

But I can find everything, and my family knows where to put their belongings, because there are designated spaces for each.

I also generally know what I have in the house and what we need, and I can usually tidy up in less than 20 minutes when we're expecting guests.

Ella Jardim/Unsplash If you have too many of an item to store in its designated spot, either get rid of some or find a different place where everything will fit.

Sometime in the past decade, home organisation morphed into an industry filled with impossibly clean and sterile staged photos of closets, pantries and kitchens curated and set up just so, to be shared on social media.

Yes, these images are aspirational. Yes, they are beautiful. But they are not realistic for 99.9 per cent of people, and they should not be what we strive for when we're organising our homes.

Those photos capture a moment in time and don't represent how people live. You're not seeing the whole house in those pictures or what's piled up just out of the shot.

So forget those photos. Here are realistic tips to help you get and stay organised, in a way that makes sense for your family, without creating more work or costing a lot of money for organising solutions.

Keep it simple

Home organising is not that different from starting a new diet or exercise routine. Extreme diets may deliver short-term results, but they are difficult to sustain.

The same ideas apply to organising. It's not realistic to think you can go from a cluttered and disorganised home to one where every surface is barren, the pantry is fully stocked with perfectly positioned, labelled bins, and both your books and clothes are arranged by colour.

Stuff An organised pantry might not be achievable immediately – start small and simple.

Keeping things simple is key to an organised home.

For example, designate one cabinet in your kitchen for mugs. If they don't all fit, get rid of a few. Put all of your craft supplies in one place: one box for paint, one for coloured pencils, one for glue. Don't buy more supplies unless you need them, and when you do purchase more, put them with the supplies you have.

Do the same for other items in your home. Designate a space, and always put pieces away. You don't need a fancy battery organiser; just put all of your batteries in the same place. For items you use often, such as pots and pans, spices and cooking utensils, store them in an accessible place where it's easy to put them away.

In my household, with four people, the refrigerator stays organised for about 10 minutes. I've stopped trying. The best I can do is clean it out once a week and toss old items and leftovers. Sometimes, good enough is good enough.

Monique Ford/Stuff Keep a lid on the online shopping if you want to keep your home neat.

Watch your shopping

I cannot emphasise enough how hard it is for people to stay organised when there is a never-ending stream of stuff coming into their house.

The uncertainty of this pandemic has meant that people are buying items "just in case" they aren't available later, as well as pieces they believe will make their homes more functional, beautiful or comfortable.

And I get it: Shopping makes people happy. New gadgets, clothes and decor bring people joy, at least in the short term. But there is a finite amount of space in our homes, and even fancy shelves that maximise our storage spaces fill up quickly.

Sarah Shull/Unsplash The organising process is not about perfection; it's about consistently keeping your home in order, so you can relax and enjoy it.

So, yes, shop for items you need and will enjoy, but don't resort to shopping as a pastime. The serotonin released in your brain when something new arrives will eventually turn to anxiety and stress when pieces you didn't need and don't love are piled up around the house.

Some of my clients follow a one in, one out rule to manage the flow of new items into their homes, which you could try if you find you can't stop shopping.

For instance, if you buy a new pair of shoes, you get rid of an old pair. If you buy half a dozen new books, then donate half a dozen, too. In theory, you should not run out of space if you're replacing items rather than adding more.

Organising is never finished

Do a little straightening up each day. Pick up pieces off the floor of your closet, throw away expired items in your pantry and regularly get rid of toys your kids have outgrown.

A few minutes of tidying here and there can make a big difference. If you have a busy week or feel unmotivated for a few days, it's no big deal. Just start again.

The organising process is not about perfection; it's about consistently keeping your home in order, so you can relax and enjoy it.