Rubbish answers to existential questions

Everyone has a different method to tackling the mess in their homes. Some work well, others less so.

Opinion: Here’s an existential question for my fellow disorganised people: is your house tidier if the mess is quarantined in a separate out-of-sight-out-of-mind space, or is it tidier if the clutter is lurking in a public space, always on the verge of being sorted?

There are snow drifts of overstuffed boxes around the perimeters of my lounge, and they are starting to make me sad.

It’s my method of cleaning, you see – cleaning without cleaning, really. Using a five-minute window to neatly stack clutter into boxes, which then get shoved – again, neatly, always neatly – around the edges of a room or down the hallway.

I know exactly what is in those boxes for about two days afterwards, and then it all just becomes consumeristic white noise; a culmination of many small decisions that are yet to be made.

The astonishing thing about those boxes is that the contents always devalue over time, so that by the time I dump them out and sort through them, 74% of the stuff in there can be immediately recycled or binned.

I know this full well, and yet I need that time to pass before I can throw out that unnamed picture created by one of the children, or that pamphlet on that hobby I fleetingly fantasised about taking up.

The toys that were not missed at all for the six months that they languished in the purgatory of the box, but which become cherished as soon as the kids lay eyes on them again.

The misplaced hinge. The lone screw. The pretty stone.

123RF Some cleaning habits are all bark and no bite.

I’m trying not to have a junk room, because I am clinging to the fact that if the boxes are visible and inconvenient, I’m more likely to decimate them.

At least this way I can keep an eye on them, lest they misbehave if left unobserved and multiply further.

There are five people who live in our house, with their five different interests and hobbies. (Yes, one of the people is only two, but you’d better believe a two-year-old has strong opinions about the things that she likes.)

We also have at least eight people’s worth of clothes at any one time, because I keep hand-me-downs for the children, and I grab things from op-shops, and the toddler seems to have grown into another size of clothing before I’ve even finished culling the last one.

There is always a torrent of stuff, and the dam is starting to sag under the strain.

It's soothing to read books about decluttering, and I like to pretend this is the first step to getting organised.

I will learn from the experts, and then use their wisdom to implement streamlined systems into my own world.

Last week, I had an illuminating conversation with a friend, who was laughing at herself for watching timelapse YouTube clips of house cleaning.

“Oh, to get ideas for organising?” I asked, immediately buoyed by the idea of this new form of “study”.

She is far more realistic about her intentions than I am.

“No,” she shrugged. “It’s really just about the dopamine hit.”

HOMED What is it we love so much about watching other people clean up?

She gets all the satisfaction of seeing a space go from chaos to completion, without having to scale her own roadblocks to do the same thing in her own home.

I recently bought a second-hand filing cabinet, so that in theory the flurries of paperwork – the kids’ certificates, that signed quote, those instruction manuals - have a place to rest.

The boys immediately commandeered the top of it to display their finer Lego creations, and honestly, that’s the most organisation it has seen so far.

I bet there’s a great YouTube video on filing cabinet systems. I’d better do some study.