7 simple ways to beat the heat while you sleep

With a little effort, it’s easy to keep cool in bed on those hot summer nights.

The summer heat has finally arrived, which means warm, restless nights.

If you don’t have air conditioning or your fan just isn’t doing enough, there are other ways to keep cool.

It might mean a bit more effort before you get into bed, but it could pay off big time with a more peaceful sleep.

Here’s how you can keep cool on hot summer nights:

1. Freeze your hot water bottle

If you don't have air-conditioning or your fan just isn't doing enough, you can hack your hot water bottle.

Try filling a hot water bottle and put it in the freezer when you get home tonight or fill it up with ice if you need it in a hurry.

John Bisset/Stuff You can always hack your hot water bottle.

2. Create cross-ventilation

This might sound weird if you haven't tried it before.

Position a fan towards your slightly open bedroom window so the air is blowing away from you. Then face another fan between your bedroom door facing out of the room.

The fans arranged in this way will create cross ventilation through your room.

This will drop the room's overall temperature more effectively than having the fans blowing on you all night.

David Unwin/STUFF PNCC Eco Design Adviser Nelson Lebo gave us tips about how to cool the house down at night - they work a treat.

3. Sleep like an Egyptian

Air conditioning is definitely new technology when looking at the bigger picture of history, so why not take a step back in time for a cooling hack?

How-to site Wiki How recommends trying the Egyptian method on a super hot night.

Wet a bedsheet or bath towel that is large enough to cover you, then wring it or run it through the spin cycle on a washing machine until the sheet is quite damp but not dripping wet.

Next, place the sheet on your bed and use it as your blanket.

4. Switch your bedding

This one is a bit of a no-brainer, but if you haven't changed over your bedding to something better suited to summer you may as well be sleeping in an oven.

Linen keeps you cool in the heat, it's a moisture-wicking fabric and known for its cooling properties, which makes it ideal for surviving through sweltering nights.

Volha Flaxeco/Unsplash Switch up your bedding to suit the season.

5. DIY cold compresses

Grab a couple of cloths or some ice packs and apply them to various parts of your body.

Put them on areas like the insides of your wrists and the back of your neck – it'll make binge-watching a lot more comfortable, that's for sure.

You can also take your ice packs to bed to make getting to sleep a bit more comfortable.

6. Try a buckwheat pillow

Pillows filled with buckwheat have been used for thousands of years in the East.

Along with reportedly relieving sleeplessness, neck and back pain, headaches and snoring, there's also claims they regulate temperatures, so you won't have to flip your pillow over to the cool side throughout the night.

7. Unplug at night

123rf Don’t forget to disconnect your electronics.

Disconnect all of your electronics by keeping plugs out of sockets when not in use during hot days as they give off heat, even when turned off.

This will both reduce the total heat in the house and save energy too.

This story originally appeared on 9Honey and has been republished with permission.