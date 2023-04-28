Beyond the big cities: Why Manawatū could be the best place to live

Living in Manawatū means striking a greater work-life balance and having the gift of time and space to prioritise your well-being

There has been a dramatic change in how we choose to work and want to live in recent years. More of us are leaving the big cities behind and searching out new lives in regional New Zealand where we can work remotely and flexibly while enjoying a better pace and quality of life.

And as Kiwis consider what work-life balance means to them, one amazing place delivers on so many fronts: Manawatū. It's a region famous for its blend of city and rural living. You can choose your ideal lifestyle, from peaceful rural villages to the lively, multicultural heart of Palmerston North City.

With exciting opportunities for work, study and fun, Manawatū offers the perfect blank canvas for you and your family to create something special. Here's why moving to Manawatū will be the best thing you've ever done:

No rat race to run

With a 15-minute average commute around the city and traffic jams unheard of, life in Manawatū makes getting to work, school, and sports practices a breeze. You'll have more time for the important things in life: spending time with loved ones, hitting the gym, walking the dog or jumping on your mountain bike.

Supplied You are spoilt for choice when it comes to fun things to do with friends and family.

The good life, and then some

Keen to have that weight lifted off those shoulders? With a thriving local economy, more affordable housing and great schools – not to mention the whole no-traffic jam thing – life in Manawatū is easy like a Sunday morning every day of the week. You’ll strike a greater work-life balance and have the gift of time and space to prioritise your well-being and whānau time. It’s the life you thought you would have when you dreamt of growing up.

Take it easy

Manawatū is where you will discover the charms of heartland New Zealand, including a greater sense of community. You'll love Palmerston North for its city living without the stress and overcrowding. It's a region of diverse but close-knit communities where newcomers are warmly welcomed.

Supplied Fancy artisan farmers' markets, a spot of retail therapy, or browsing cool art galleries?

Action-packed fun

You are spoilt for choice when it comes to fun things to do with friends and family in Manawatū – from outdoor activities like hiking, fishing and rock climbing to summer days at the beach, to just wandering down the Manawatū River pathway, exploring by foot, e-scooter or bike. Or do you fancy artisan farmers' markets, a spot of retail therapy, browsing cool street art or eating your way around the world at one of 172 cafes, restaurants and eateries? All bases are covered here.

Mother Nature's best

With its wide-open beaches, lush native forests and towering mountain ranges, Manawatū's natural beauty makes outdoor life a whole lot sweeter. The region offers never-ending exploration for outdoor enthusiasts. It is a hard region to beat when it comes to walking, hiking, mountain bike tracks, and proximity to west coast beaches, long winding rivers and hidden swimming holes. There are also beautiful parks and reserves for those who love being outside but are less inclined to get a sweat up.

Supplied The region offers the perfect blank canvas for you and your family to create something special.

Getting around is easy as

Because of its central location, Manawatū has easy access to other parts of the country, including major cities and tourist destinations. Hop in the car and you're less than two hours from Wellington and one hour from Whanganui. It's also an easy drive to the Taranaki and Mount Ruapehu ski fields, Hawke's Bay wineries and Mount Taranaki, and you are only three hours from Taupō. Weekday trains link Palmerston North with Wellington and there the airport connects to all major and regional centres across Aotearoa.

O is for Opportunity

With its central location and less crowded market with less competition, Manawatū offers opportunities galore for anyone with an entrepreneurial spirit looking to start a new small business. With a thriving and connected business community of innovators and doers, and with world-class telecommunications infrastructure that includes New Zealand's first 5G rollout, you can join the growing ranks of successful established and startup businesses based in Manawatū, like Tonic & Cloth, Frogparking, Greentech Robotics and Levno.

Life is too short to be stuck in traffic or sitting behind a desk all day. Make today the day you start thinking about what living your life means by checking out everything Manawatū has to offer regarding work, study and fun. www.manawatunz.co.nz