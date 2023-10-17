14 household items you should clean more regularly

There’s a good chance there are a few spots in your home that could use a good scrub down.

If you shudder at the thought of hidden germs crawling around your home, you're not alone.

But with everyone so busy from day-to-day, sometimes you're lucky if you manage a quick vacuum, and a counter wipe – which means you might not be on top of all the cleaning you should be.

There are some household items that often go without a good wipe down for weeks, if not longer, and become the perfect breading ground for bacteria.

Here are 14 of the worst offenders in the home you should never neglect.

Walls

F﻿loors, benches and shelves get a regular clean, but when was the last time you dusted or washed your walls?

Despite not touching or really using them, walls pick up a surprising amount of dust and dirt from the air in the home.

And once you look closely, you'll probably find some fingerprints and bug marks,﻿ too.

Once a month, run a long-handled microfibre duster﻿ over the walls and use a mop with a flat head to give them a wash. Once you see what comes off, you'll be glad you did it.

Doorknobs

W﻿e touch them numerous times throughout the day, but when was the last time you cleaned your doorknobs?

These handles don't just collect germs when we touch them, they also get plenty of grease and grime on them, too.

Super Snapper/Unsplash When was the last time you cleaned your doorknobs?

Cleaning is simple though – just spray with disinfectant or rubbing alcohol and leave it for a minute or two before wiping off.

Heat pump/Air conditioner

Heat pumps are on high rotation during winter and summer, but despite how often we use them and the fact it's pumping air into the home, we rarely think about cleaning them.

Before the hot weather really kicks in and you're desperate for that cool blast of air, take some time to clean the filters.

Air conditioner filters collect a lot of dust, which makes the unit less efficient, leading to increased running costs and therefore higher power bills.

Filters are also prone to mould and mildew, so take them outside for a good dust, and then wash them with some warm soapy water and allow them to dry before reinstalling.

Dishwasher

You probably think that because your dishwasher's main function is making your dishes clean, it's naturally pretty sparkly inside – but you’d be wrong.

Once a month, clean out your filter, give the inside walls a good wipe over and do a cycle without any dishes to keep your dishwasher in top shape.

Computer keyboard

Christin Hume/unsplash Your keyboard is actually dirtier than your toilet. Give it a good clean at least once a month.

Working from home makes it a lot easier to eat lunch, or snack at your desk – especially if you're set up on the dining table.

But research shows your keyboard is actually dirtier than your toilet – which feels even more disgusting if you've been snacking at your desk.

Give your keyboard a good clean once a month. Be sure to de-crumb your keyboard by unplugging it and giving it a good shake before you wipe it down.

Light switches

Light switches are one of the most germ-contaminated fixtures in your home.

Make sure you give your light switches a wipe down at least once a week as part of your weekly cleaning routine.

But if someone in the household is sick with a cold or flu, try to go over the switches daily, or if you can, several times a day to keep on top of germs.

Sinks and drains

HOME A simple way to keep your sink hole clean and odour free.

It's important not to overlook your sink or drain when it comes to giving the kitchen a good clean.

Every night after use, give the sink a good wipe over. And don't forget to wash your strainer once a week – you don't want to be putting clean dishes somewhere dirty.

Toilet brush

It's hard to believe, but your toilet brush is not the germiest item in your home – the handle is.

Although the brush sits in disinfectant, the handle doesn't, so make sure you wipe it down regularly with disinfectant.

Bed pillows

Don't want embarrassing stained pillows? Wash your pillows every three to six months and be sure to check the expiry date printed on their tag – you could be due for a new one.

Rhema Kallianpur Is it time for a new pillow?

The remote

From living under your sofa to being handled after eating, your TV remote can become grimy pretty quickly.

Don't overlook this small household item if your weekly clean routine. Give it a good wipe down with an antibacterial spray to stay on top of germs.

Mops and brooms

Mops and brooms can accumulate large levels of harmful bacteria.

Think about it – you use them to clean up messes, so either replace these items regularly or opt for a microfibre mop that can be machine washed after use.

Cushion covers

Jonathan Borba/Unsplash Those couch cushions go through a lot – be sure to wash the covers on a regular basis.

It's likely you haven't given much thought to the cushion you just threw on the ground and ate your dinner off, but if you've never washed your cushion covers before, they're probably pretty dirty.

Try to wash your cushion covers every month and you'll feel safe knowing there won't be a layer of dirt on your face next time you rest your head on them.

Refrigerator water dispenser

That stagnant water in your dispenser is a perfect hangout for germs.

Make sure you rinse the water-dispense tray on a regular basis and wipe the external parts down after every use.

Yoga mat

Jun Seong Lee It doesn’t take long for a yoga mat to get dirty.

If you love a good sun salutation every morning, you may want to consider washing that yoga mat before your next one.

They can become sweaty and dirty pretty quickly. Aim to clean your mat after every two to three classes – this will not only make your mat more hygienic, but also extend its life.

